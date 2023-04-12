AmaWaterways and Backroads Offer 140 Active River Cruises In 2023 – 2024

AmaWaterways and Backroads continue their eight years of collaborating by announcing a line of up to 140 European river cruise departures featuring Backroads-enhanced biking tours. This experience will take guests to the Dordogne, Garonne, and Gironde Rivers of Bordeaux; the Danube, Douro, Rhine, and Seine Rivers; and the Dutch & Belgian Waterways!

“Being active by day while living aboard a luxurious ship and unpacking just one time makes our active river cruises a perfect way to experience up to five different countries during an eight-day vacation,” said Backroads Founder & President, Tom Hale. “We were the first company to offer guests this unique way to enjoy an adventure vacation along with the luxury of an AmaWaterways ship. Since our very first collaboration with AmaWaterways in 2015, our offerings have continued to grow to include trips for families, full ship celebrations, leisurely e-bike only departures and now our new Bordeaux Active River Cruise, which is a perfect combination of beautiful biking, gourmet cuisine and superb wines from one of the best regions in France.”

In 2015, AmaWaterways and Backroads created an active river cruising experience that invited travelers to explore destinations in Europe with planned bike trips with Backroads. Every Backroads departure with AmaWaterways provides expert Trip Leaders and individualized support with multiple vans, allowing for optimum flexibility and various biking route options each day. After a long day of exploring, guests will head into luxury and relax on the AmaWaterways river ship.

2023-2024 river cruise trips

Recommended for Couples, Friends & Solos

Bordeaux River Cruise Bike Tour

Danube River Cruise Bike Tour

Dutch & Belgian Waterways – Tulip Time from Amsterdam to Bruges – River Cruise Bike Tour

Portugal’s Douro River Cruise Bike Tour

Rhine River Cruise Bike Tour

Seine River Cruise Bike Tour

Recommended for Families

Backroads runs unique family-focused itineraries for three distinct age groups: Teens & Kids; Older Teens & 20s; Adult Kids 20s & Beyond

Danube River Cruise Bike Tour

Rhine River Cruise Bike Tour

Dolce Tempo Easygoing Active River Cruises

Backroads Dolce Tempo tours are perfect for travelers new to active travel, or those who want to explore the world actively at a more leisurely pace.

Danube River Easygoing E-bike Tour

Rhine River Cruise Easygoing E-bike Tour

Full Ship Celebration Bike Tour River Cruises

Backroads Full Ship Celebration tours are exclusive sailings where the complete ship is reserved to host 100+ Backroads guests.

Danube River Cruise Full Ship Celebration Bike Tour

Portugal’s Douro River Cruise Full Ship Celebration Bike Tour

“Our collaboration with Backroads is one of our most valued partnerships, as it is a natural extension of our commitment to health and wellness on all our sailings, and it allows us to further cater to the growing active traveler market,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice president of AmaWaterways. “Guests choosing to join a Backroads group or full ship charter are able to participate in active biking experiences as part of Backroads’ program, while those looking for more relaxed tours of the destinations are still able to have a wonderful experience by participating in AmaWaterways’ cultural or culinary tours each day, so there truly is something for every type of traveler.”

