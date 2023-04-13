Carnival Cruise Line Has Three Ships Repositioning For Alaska And Europe Seasons

Today, Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Luminosa, Carnival Spirit, and Carnival Pride are all three repositioning for the Alaska and Europe Season!

Carnival Luminosa:

Carnival Luminosa is embarking on a 23-day transpacific sailing and will visit destinations like New Caledonia and Fiji before crossing the International Dateline and visiting Tahiti and Hawaii.

The ship will dock at the Port of Seattle on May 4, 2023, to start her 2023 Alaska season.

Her arrival in Seattle will mark Carnival Luminosa’s first time sailing in U.S. waters since joining the fleet in November 2022.

Carnival Spirit:

On Sunday, Carnival Spirit will depart Miami for a 16-day cruise to Seattle.

She’ll arrive on May 2, 2023, to operate in Alaska.

Guests will visit Santa Marta and Cartagena, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and the Panama Canal.

“Guests on board Carnival Luminosa have thoroughly enjoyed all the extraordinary experiences of sailing from Australia, visiting pristine beaches and taking in the local culture. Now, our fantastic shipboard crew members have a great opportunity to share this beautiful ship with even more guests for a new series of unforgettable cruises across Alaska,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

THREE SHIP ITINERARIES

Both Carnival Luminosa and Carnival Spirit will each sail a four-month Alaska schedule.

The ships will sail a total of 49 Alaskan cruises, ranging from six- to fourteen-day sailings to port favorites like Juneau, Sitka, Skagway, and the scenic cruising of Tracy Arm Fjord or Endicott Arm Fjord.

After completing the upcoming Alaska season, Carnival Luminosa and Carnival Spirit will operate additional Carnival Journeys sailings, with Carnival Luminosa sailing a 30-day transpacific voyage back to Brisbane, Australia.

Carnival Spirit will embark on a 16-day sailing to New Orleans and through the Panama Canal, before repositioning to her new homeport of Mobile, Alabama on October 6, 2023.

Next year, Carnival Spirit will return for Alaska season on a similar voyage that departs on April 7, 2024, cruises through the Panama Canal and features stops in destinations such as Cartagena, Colombia, and Costa Rica.

Carnival Pride is embarking on a 13-day transatlantic sailing from Port Tampa Bay to Barcelona, Spain.

Guests will visit Ponta Delgada in the Azores, Malaga, and Valencia, Spain.

Before beginning her summer season in Europe, Carnival Pride will undergo refurbishments.

Carnival Pride will sail 15 European cruises from May 28, 2023, through October 28, 2023.

The upcoming season offers departures from Dover, UK; Barcelona, Spain; and Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy.

Carnival Pride concludes its European season with a 15-day transatlantic voyage back to the U.S. that departs on October 28, 2023.

Will you be sailing with Carnival Cruise Line this season? Let us know in the comments!