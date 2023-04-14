Cruise Deal Of The Week — April 14, 2023

Hey cruisers!

As the weather gets warmer, cruises are offering more and more exciting deals and promotions! Take advantage of these amazing savings from AmaWaterways!

AmaWaterways announced that it is extending its popular pre- or post-cruise Complimentary Land Package offer on itineraries in 2023 and 2024. Guests can reserve their river cruises by June 30, 2023 to enjoy savings on two-, three-, or four-night land packages.

Additionally, the new AirPlus offer features an amazing airfare of $899 from all major U.S. gateways on select European departures between June 19 and November 23, 2023. Guests can choose Premium Economy Air at $2,299 or Business Class Air at $4,299.

The AmaWaterways Complimentary Land Package first launched in 2022, but it has been extended to select 2023 and 2024 sailings. These land packages give guests extra time to explore fascinating countries while enjoying luxury services.

AirPlus can also be combined with the Complimentary Land Package offer on select sailings.

Itineraries combining AirPlus and the Complimentary Land Package offer:

Magna on the Danube

The AmaMagna features luxury amenities and a new pickleball court

Guests will cruise through Budapest, Hungary, and Vilshofen

Two- or three-night pre- or post-cruise offers are available in Budapest or Prague

Guests can combine the offers on four 2023 departures

Rhine Castles & Swiss Alps

Guests will cruise through France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland

A three-night post-cruise offer is available in Lake Como, Italy

Guests can combine the offers on 12 different departure dates

Rhine & Moselle Fairytales and Treasures of the Maine & Rhine

Guests can sail one of AmaWaterways’ itineraries on the Rhine, Maine or Moselle rivers

Guests can combine the offers on four different departures

Paris & Normandy and Impressions of the Seine & Paris

Guests can either enjoy Normandy’s history or explore Impressionist painters along the Seine River on these French itineraries

Depending on the itinerary, guests can combine offers on several dates and enjoy pre- or post-cruise packages in Paris or Saint-Malo

AmaWaterways also announced that it is extending its Early Booking Reward offer on the new 2024 Colombia sailings on the Magdalena River. Guests will receive 5% off balcony staterooms and suites if they book a 2024 cruise by June 30, 2023.

The Mekong 2-For-1 Land Package Offer on select 2023 and 2024 cruises through Vietnam and Cambodia had also been extended until June 30, 2023.

By Lily Ogburn