Christmas 2024: The List

Affection

Nothing brings joy like a new member of the family — and ASPCA research shows that adopting a shelter pet for the holidays (once you’re ready to share the love) actually works out best for the animals and their new humans.

Competition

If you’ve wondered what all the pickleball hype is about — or you’re ready to take your game to the next level — take a swing at the Eden Pickleball Set by Jonathan Adler, with eye-catching serpent designs and comfortable leather grips.

To Your Health

What more luxurious way to toast the New Year than with Baccarat’s Bubble Champagne Flute Box Set? You and an exclusive group of friends can each express your individuality with this sampler of six handcrafted lead-crystal flutes, each from a different family of Baccarat designs. Cheers!

Give Time

Tag Heuer crafts functional, elegant timepieces. The Connected Calibre E4 x Oracle Red Bull Racing watch combines a titanium body and two-material strap with a sturdy smartwatch capable of displaying four distinct, exclusive watch faces.

A “Go” Bag (30)

Away’s Transit Leather Backpack is ready for adventure: a main compartment that fits a 16-inch laptop and clothes; smaller pockets for chargers, passports, and boarding passes; and a soft, pebbled exterior with a matching luggage tag.

Make the Mix

Master martinis, mojitos, and margaritas (or just order with more savoir faire) with advice from the international bartenders behind The New York Times Essential Book of Cocktails.

Blessed Rest

Sleep like a baby with the reassuring comfort of Bearaby’s Red Weighted Blanket, scientifically proven to reduce stress. They’re also Fairtrade certified and made from eco-safe eucalyptus fibers, so there’s really nothing to worry about. Just close your eyes. Shh….

