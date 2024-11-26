Kylie Minogue’s No-Alcohol Sparkling Rosé Joins Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is expanding its exclusive Love Line Premium Liquors collection with Kylie Minogue’s No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé!

Since its launch in 2020, Minogue’s No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé has sold over 17 million bottles, catering to a variety of tastes and preferences.

“At Princess Cruises, we are dedicated to creating exceptional experiences that delight every guest, and our collaboration with Kylie Minogue is a perfect example of how we are always evolving to meet their needs,” said Sami Kohen, Princess Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage. “Kylie’s Sparkling Rosé is an ideal fit for our ‘Love Line Premium Liquors Collection,’ offering a refreshing, alcohol-free option that still delivers the premium taste and elegance our guests expect.”

Minogue’s No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé offers vibrant flavors of fresh berries and citrus with a crisp finish, making it a great choice for any occasion.

ABOUT THE TASTE

This Rosé blends premium European grapes with hand-plucked green tea from Yunnan, China, creating a well-balanced drink with an added mouthfeel. With only 22 calories per 100ml, it is a lighter alternative to traditional sparkling wines.

About the “Love Line Premium Liquors Collection

Minogue’s No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé joins the “Love Line Premium Liquors Collection,” available on all 16 Princess ships as part of the Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages. This collection also features non-alcoholic options from Blake Lively, Camila and Matthew McConaughey, Liev Schreiber, Pitbull, Jason Aldean, and Romero Britto.