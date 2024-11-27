Cat Travels

Love culture? Love cats? You can satisfy both those passions by planning a cat trip, visiting historic sites worldwide that house lovable felines.

For instance:

The Hemingway House and Museum in Key West, Florida. See where the iconic author lived and wrote, and meet the 60-plus cats who also call the place home. Many have six toes on each paw and are said to have descended from Snow White, Ernest and Pauline’s family pet.

The Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia. Meet more than 80 pampered felines who help keep the pest population down in Catherine the Great’s art collection.

Southwark Cathedral in London. Hodge, the resident kitty, “pays his rent” by catching mice who invade this 1,000-year-old holy place. He inherited the post from Doorkins Magnificat.

By Alex Darlington

