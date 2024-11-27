Caribbean Princess Arrives in Port Canaveral

Today, Princess Cruises welcomed Caribbean Princess to Port Canaveral, marking the beginning of a new season of Caribbean cruises! The ship departed on a four-day Thanksgiving voyage to the beautiful Turks & Caicos.

In a display of community support, Princess donated nearly two tons of non-perishable food items to The Sharing Center of Central Brevard, assisting local families in need. Caribbean Princess is now ready to embark on an exciting journey!

“Today we celebrate the arrival of Caribbean Princess to Port Canaveral, one of the premier ports in cruising, and proudly support the local community,” said John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises. “Port Canaveral offers fantastic facilities and is easily accessible for our guests, whether they choose to drive, fly, or take advantage of our exclusive Rail & Sail program with Brightline.”

The winter season from Port Canaveral launches with 19 additional cruise departures to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, with trips ranging from six to eight days. Here are some of the itineraries available:

Eastern Caribbean:

Six-day cruises to Nassau, Grand Turk, and either Amber Cove or San Juan (Departures: Dec. 9, 23, 2024; Jan. 6, 20; Feb. 3, 17; March 3, 17, 31, 2025).

Eight-day cruises to St. Thomas, St. Maarten, San Juan, and Grand Turk (Departures: Dec. 1, 29, 2024; Jan. 26; Feb. 23; March 23, 2025).

Western Caribbean:

Eight-day voyages to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City, and Roatan (Departures: Dec. 15, 2024; Jan. 12; Feb. 9; March 9; April 6, 2025).

Guests can also combine six- and eight-day itineraries for an extended 14-day vacation.

“We’re beyond thrilled to welcome the beautiful Caribbean Princess to Port Canaveral – a cruise line our guests have been requesting for a long time,” said Captain John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “Port Canaveral is committed to offering our guests diverse cruise options, and Caribbean Princess is the perfect addition to this market with its stunning décor and innovative technology, hallmarks of the Princess Cruises experience.”

