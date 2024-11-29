Sustainability is the New Luxury

As more people notice the threat wasteful consumerism poses to our planet, the definition of luxury is changing — especially in the tourism industry.

The old mindset (expense equals “class”) is dying. Sustainability is replacing lavish spending as hotel guests value clean air and water and a pristine environment as luxuries in themselves.

Green Pearls–certified hotels are well aware of the change.

One, the OLM Nature Escape in South Tyrol, is completely energy-self-sufficient. Guests can enjoy maximum comfort (like a heated, indoor/outdoor natural pool, or a cellar of 60 natural, organic and biodynamic wines) while leaving a minimal carbon footprint.

At the Hubertus Mountain Refugio, a private spring supplies the pool with 5,000 liters ( 1,320 gallons) of fresh water daily, saving 1,800 cubic meters (63,600 cubic feet) of drinkable water each year.

And the Hotel Das Rubezahl, a lavish escape in the Bavarian Alps, is built entirely from environmentally friendly materials, with Neuschwanstein Castle always in view.

By Alex Darlington

