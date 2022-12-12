ECOVENTURA’S THIRD LUXURY MEGA-YACHT, EVOLVE, SETTING SAIL IN JANUARY 2023

One of the top luxury expedition travel operators, Ecoventura continues to set the standard in high-end cruising with its third 20-passenger luxury mega-yacht, Evolve, setting sail on January 15, 2023, to the Galapagos Islands. Evolve’s debut marks the completion of Ecoventura’s upgraded fleet and satisfies the company’s mission to offer cruisers travel experiences that are both transformative and luxurious.

Like her sister ships Origin and Theory (launched in 2016 and 2019, respectively), Evolve’s name originates from Charles Darwin’s scientific achievements. The company’s newest and most eco-friendly ship will cruise through the Galapagos Islands in mid-January and round out Ecoventura’s fleet of luxury expedition yachts.

“Beaming traveler feedback and a growing demand for the highly personalized, upscale experience aboard Origin and Theory, led us to pursue our third luxury vessel,” said Ecoventura CEO Santiago Dunn. “With Evolve, we continue to combine luxury and sustainability while providing intimate access to some of the most breathtaking corners of the archipelago.”

Evolve closely resembles Ecoventura’s Relais & Chateaux fleet in design and atmosphere with 10 premium cabins that offer unmatched panoramic views from all corners, along with onboard amenities including a full-time concierge, fully equipped fitness center, a sundeck with loungers and daybeds, a jacuzzi and sustainably sourced dining options.

“The vessel will have ten designer staterooms, all located on the same deck, with two twin, triples or a King size bed and connecting rooms for families available. The cabins will feature private bathrooms and panoramic windows so guests can enjoy the stunning wildlife and scenery even from the comfort of their rooms” said Ecoventura’s CEO, Santiago Dunn.

Ecoventura Evolve Itineraries

Evolve will mimic Ecoventura’s current schedule, rotating between two A & B seven-night itineraries that can also be combined into a two-week excursion. Passengers will enjoy an advantageous naturalist-to-guest ratio in the region with just 10 guests per guide for a comprehensive individualized experience. Closely resembling Origin and Theory, Evolve features sustainable amenities that reduce fossil fuel consumption by over 30%, a prototypical stabilizing system, and a modern bow design for smoother and faster sailing up to 14 knots.

This past September, Ecoventura installed two new ultramodern recycling machines at a facility on the island of San Cristobal. After partnering with Avianca, Ecoventura can now carry up to 100 percent of its recyclable materials to continental Ecuador on commercial flights. The materials are issued to partners and given a new purpose, instead of leaving it in the Galapagos. This brand-new innovation allows Ecoventura to successfully reach its goal of ensuring that no garbage produced on any of its luxury expedition yachts will be sent to the landfill in the Galapagos.

“A wave piercing keel and underwater bulb reduces drag and provides a more comfortable and efficient ride, with the stabilizing system and cutting-edge bow design allowing for smoother and faster sailing” CEO Santiago Dunn explains. “The hull being steel, and the superstructure made of composite materials, also makes the vessel stable and light to reduce fuel consumption.”

Origin, Theory, and Evolve’s rates for 2023 begin at $9,450 per person based on double occupancy and include all snacks, meals, and beverages, Captain’s welcome and farewell social gatherings, an open bar with wine and spirits, guided shore excursions, snorkel equipment, glass bottom boat rides, stand-up paddle boards, sea kayaks, satellite Wi-Fi, and transfers in the islands between the airport and dock. A complete list of 2023 departures and itineraries can be found on Ecoventura’s website.