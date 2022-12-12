EXPLORA JOURNEYS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH RENOWNED PIANO MAKER, STEINWAY & SONS

Explora Journeys has announced a new partnership with Steinway & Sons, a music company that has set the standard for the finest handmade grand pianos in the industry. Steinway & Sons grand pianos have been played by some of the world’s greatest pianists since 1853 and are known the world over as some of the best pianos ever made.

Michael Ungerer, Chief Executive Officer of Explora Journeys said: “This exceptional partnership brings a unique opportunity to celebrate and share musical excellence with a trusted, legendary luxury brand that shares our passion for talent, and demonstrate our commitment to undeniable quality. With the pianos supplied by Steinway & Sons and an enrichment programme bringing the finest musicians in the world to interact with our guests, we are thrilled to take this journey together.”

Steinway & Sons at Sea

Beginning next summer with EXPLORA I’s maiden journey in Northern Europe and the Arctic Circle, both up-and-coming and acclaimed pianists will entertain guests will live performances that showcase the regions through which the ship will sail.

Ben Steiner, Chief Executive Officer of Steinway & Sons commented: “From the very beginning, we realized that Explora Journeys were doing something very special and innovative in the luxury travel space, much in the way that we have innovated in the piano world with Spirio. We felt an instant synergy between our companies due to our shared vision of excellence, and the more I see of Explora Journeys and their incredible ships, the more impressed I have become.”

Three Steinway Spirio high-resolution player pianos will be onboard each of Explora Journeys ships. Guests will enjoy live performing artists as well as recitals by renowned pianists at some of the world’s greatest concert halls.

‘A Celebratory Journey’ will set sail from Québec to New York City on October 3, 2023. Four iconic Steinway Artists will perform for guests aboard the ship as they travel from Canada to New York. Throughout the voyage, the ship will call at La Baie (Saguenay), Baie-Comeau, Havre-Saint-Pierre, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, and Halifax. The ship will arrive in New York on October 13, 2023.

RELATED: EXPLORA JOURNEYS REVEALS UPCOMING ITINERARIES FOR EXPLORA II

The voyage will conclude in the home of Steinway & Sons, New York City. Guests will enjoy a VIP tour of the historic Steinway workshops just outside of Manhattan and give passengers a glance at the exceptional handcraftsmanship that has given the Steinway piano its gold status for over a century. The tour will provide lunch, accompanied by a live music performance by a Steinway Artist- a tribute to the band and family business history behind the historic brand.

‘A Celebratory Journey’ was announced at a joint event at Steinway Hall in New York on December 8, 2022.