This Hidden Structure in Spain Will SHOCK You

Cruisers visit Barcelona, Spain usually give themselves a day or two to explore the city before or after their cruise vacation because there’s so much to see and do in this classic European city. Intrepid explorers can even venture a little bit outside the city where there are some very cool things to experience.

The Poblet Monastery, also known as The Royal Monastery of Saint Maria Poblet, is one such place that shouldn’t be missed by those traveling to Barcelona. With nearly 1,000 years of history, the monastery is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and continues to be a home for Monks to this day. At its largest, the monastery was home to around 300 monks who studied and tended to the surrounding farmland. The monastery was also home to monarch of the Kingdom of Aragon, a seafaring empire who’s power reached its height in the 14th and 15th centuries. Eight Argonese kings from throughout history are buried at the monastery from Alfonso II in 1196 all the way to John II in 1479.

From the baroque architecture and ornate main gate to the stunning artwork and gardens, Poblet Monastery is like stepping back in time to a world where things were very different! The monastery and museum are home to several very important pieces from throughout history and a tour of the building and grounds is something history buffs will love!

While there are public transportation options to get there from Barcelona, renting a car is one of the quickest and easiest ways to get there. Have you ever been to the Poblet Monastery? Let us know in the comments!