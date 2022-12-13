Carnival Cruise Line Reveals New Details About Carnival Venezia

Guests looking to sail on Carnival Cruise Line’s newest vessel, Carnival Venezia should read on!

Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line, and Glenn Aprile, Director of New Build Product Development, presented a live virtual preview of the new ship from Il Mulino, an Italian restaurant in New York’s Greenwich Village this week and we learned a lot about the ship’s distinct Italian style.

“Carnival Fun Italian Style is a new take on our recipe for creating memorable Carnival cruises, but certainly, fun will still be at the heart of everything we do on board. Guests will feel right at home on Carnival Venezia, with our friendly team members and many familiar venues and experiences on board, but the addition of several creative new concepts from dining and beverage to entertainment will surely offer some new favorites and further enhance the ship’s Italian theming,” said Duffy

On June 15, 2023, Carnival Venezia will begin operating a wide range of sailing options from New York’s Manhattan Terminal including 22 unique itineraries and visits to 25 ports across 14 countries.

Carnival Venezia Features

• Italian architectural design inside the atrium, nodding to Venice’s Piazza San Marco.

• Elegant Theatre, Teatro Rosso, where guests can enjoy Carnival entertainment and new programming.

• An all-new Lido deck.

• Additional mini bars

• Serenity area to relax and unwind.

The cruise line has also introduced Terraza staterooms, 77 suites with private access to an outdoor terrace. Guests who book a stay in the Terrazza staterooms have exclusive access to the Terrazza Carnevale, which features two whirlpools, bar and lounging space, branded robes and towels, brunch on selected sea days, and more.

A Taste of Italy

Guests traveling on the new ship can expect signature Carnival restaurants and bars. Some favorites include Fahrenheit 555, Bonsai Sushi & Teppanyaki and the Chef’s Table, Lido Marketplace, Seafood Shack, Pizzeria del Capitano, Piano Bar 88, and Heroes Tribute Lounge.

The following are new or updated restaurant and bar concepts available on Carnival Venezia:

Restaurants:

Guy’s Burger Joint: Italian flavors and ingredients added to Guy Fieri’s famous burgers and classic American burgers and fries. Guests can expect an Italian twist to menu favorites such as a pepperoni pizza burger or a Big Mozz, a burger with melted mozzarella cheese.

La Strada Grill: Venture out and taste Italian street food and sandwiches.

Tomodoro: Mexitalian fusion featuring ingredients such as Italian meatballs, Sicilian chicken, and Mexican tacos.

Canal Grande and Marco Polo Restaurants: Both restaurants feature delicious three-course meals surrounded by Italian architecture and sculptures.

Bar and Lounges:

Amari: Crafted cocktails with a variety of Italian liqueurs and bitters. This bar is similar to the brand’s Alchemy bars. Drinks are prepared by professional mixologists. Some drinks at this bar include negroni, americano, and an Amalfi martini.

Frizzante: Enjoy a variety of bubbly drinks, such as prosecco, bellini, and spritzes.

Carnevale Bar & Lounge: Cocktails served in the lounge featuring scenes of Carnival Venezia. There is live music and fine Italian wines, boasting a fun atmosphere.

Gondola Lounge: Large stage with dance floor and live entertainment. The lounge was created to inspire the famous Venetian canals.

Rococó: Frozen drinks with unique Italian flavors such as limoncello and bellini.

Entertainment Opportunities at Sea

The entertainment experience is all new and improved on the new ship. The ship will be the first in the fleet to feature the new show “Color My World,” an indie rock pop love story using art to transform the audience through the experience.

The following are other entertainment concepts on board:

Captain’s Venetian Toast: The ship’s captain will greet guests in true Venetian style with live music and cast members in costumes. Guests are encouraged to join in and wear Venetian masks.

Italian Street Party: A street party featuring entertainment on the main stage. Live music and Italian-themed performances, with eating contests for all to watch and enjoy.

Broadway Beats: Journey through New York City, the ship’s homeport, and learn more about the city.

Vintage Pop: Sit back and enjoy a modern musical with a ’20s spin. There will be a connection to New York’s probation era in this musical.

Epic Rock: Jam out to rock staples from artists like Journey, Aerosmith, and Bon Jovi.

Camp Ocean and Club O2: Children and families are invited to experience Italy through arts & crafts, games, and themed activities. Guests can play Italian hopscotch, gondola race, and much more.

Sports and Attractions: Families can play bocce ball and foosball. Guests can join in on a rope course, mini golf, or the three waterslides.

More to come From Carnival Cruise Line

In 2024 Carnival Cruise Line will welcome a second ‘Carnival Fun Italian Style’ ship when Carnival Firenze joins the fleet. She is scheduled to sail year-round from Long Beach, California.

Will you be sailing on Carnival Venezia? Let us know in the comments!