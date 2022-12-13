BRAND-NEW NORWEGIAN PRIMA ARRIVES AT PORT CANAVERAL

This past Sunday, Norwegian Cruise Line’s record-breaking ship, Norwegian Prima, arrived at her new homeport in Port Canaveral for the Winter season.

Norwegian Prima will sail her first full season of voyages from Port Canaveral, the second-busiest cruise port in the world. The ship made history earlier this year as the first major cruise ship to be christened in Reykjavik, Iceland. After her inaugural tour voyages from New York; Galveston, Texas; and Miami, she finally arrived to the Space Coast to start cruising to the Caribbean.

Norwegian Prima will offer round-trip Caribbean voyages through March of 2023 and make calls to ports in Mexico, Jamaica, and Honduras. She will also visit Norwegian Cruise Line’s exclusive resort-style destinations— Harvest Caye in Belize and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s 270-acre private island in the Bahamas.

“We are thrilled to bring our newest ship, Norwegian Prima, to Port Canaveral with the opportunity to introduce her to the tens of millions of travelers that visit the Orlando area every year,” said Harry Sommer, president, and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “The city offers the ultimate family vacation destination, given its accessibility to attractions, the cruise port, and easy airlift from almost anywhere in the world. There is fun for everyone, making it one of the best pre-and-post cruise cities.”

RELATED: NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE IS READY TO CURATE YOUR NEXT CARIBBEAN CRUISE

This past year, Port Canaveral has welcomed more Norwegian Cruise Line ships than ever before, including Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Gem, and the newest ship of any cruise line to visit the port, Norwegian Prima.

“We are thrilled to welcome home Norwegian Prima to Port Canaveral, the first ship in an all-new class for Norwegian Cruise Line,” said Port CEO, Captain John Murray. “We have a great partnership with NCLH and this important decision to homeport their newest, most innovative ship at our port underscores our commitment to support the expectations of our valued cruise partners.”

Norwegian Prima is the first of six ships in the company’s Prima Class, the brand’s first new class of ships in almost ten years. The Prima Class prioritizes elevating guest experience including offering world-class cuisine, a spacious modern design, and tons of exclusive onboard activities for passengers to enjoy. One of these onboard activities includes Prima Speedway, the world’s first and only racetrack that spans three levels. Brand new dining options include the Indulge Food Hall—an exclusive food market that contains 11 eateries— and Hudson’s, a restaurant with 270 degrees of ocean views. Norwegian Prima also includes a three-story nightclub, the Prima Theater & Club, The Drop and Rush slide, and the cruise industry’s first sustainable cocktail bar, the Metropolitan Bar.