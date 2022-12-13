THE SETI INSTITUTE AND SWAN HELLENIC ANNOUNCE A PARTNERSHIP TO EXPLORE SPACE AT SEA

Today, Swan Hellenic announced a partnership with The SETI Institute to provide guests with historic insight and the latest information on discoveries in astronomy, astrophysics, astrobiology, and planetary science. This partnership will take SETI Institute researchers to some of the most remote destinations on the planet to explore different forms of life. One of these destinations includes Antarctica, where the Swan Hellenic fleet is present for several months of the calendar year.

This new partnership will engage Swan Hellenic’s adventurous travelers with presentations on explorations around the Earth and beyond, with the help of SETI Institute guidance. Travelers will witness never before seen presentations and get the chance to work with SETI Institute equipment, including an advanced telescope installed on board. The experience will also include real-world “citizen science” allowing guests to participate in active research.

Space Experts On Board

The experts scheduled for Swan Hellenic’s 2023 cultural expedition cruise include renowned researchers from The SETI Institute like Jill Tarter, Nathalie Cabrol, and avid explorer Dale Andersen. Dr. Simon Steel, a Ph.D. Astronomer and Astrophysicist who specializes in studying and researching galaxies, is also scheduled to participate.

Bill Diamond, the President, and CEO of the SETI Institute spoke about the new partnership: “The SETI Institute’s work brings humanity’s relationship with our planet, our solar system, and the Universe beyond into focus. Over 100 Institute scientists strive to understand humankind’s place in the cosmos. Outreach and public engagement are also central to our mission, and we are delighted with the opportunity to have our scientists and thought leaders interact with the curious-minded adventurers who explore with Swan Hellenic.”

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito commented: “We are immensely proud of this new partnership. The presence of the SETI Institute’s eminent scientists on board our cultural expedition cruises, imparting their expert knowledge of astrobiology, geology, physics, chemistry, and astronomy, completes another facet of the quest to take our guests to see what others don’t”.