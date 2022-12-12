Royal Caribbean Officially Names Wonder Of The Seas

Over the weekend, Royal Caribbean International celebrated and officially welcomed its newest vessel, Wonder of the Seas, to Port Canaveral, Florida. Royal Caribbean executives, families, friends, and the new ship’s godmother Marie McCrea gathered to celebrate the start of the new year-round family vacation option for cruisers.

Marie McCrea was chosen to name the new ship after winning the Royal Caribbean #SearchforWonderMom TikTok contest. The contest asked people to nominate or submit a video showcasing someone who has overcome adversity and shown strength no matter the obstacles thrown their way.

“It was an honor to officially welcome Marie, and Wonder of the Seas, to the Royal Caribbean family,” said Michael Bayley, president, and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Marie’s story is one of incredible strength and family memories to last a lifetime, and those are the types of memories we’ve committed to creating with our guests and crew on every Royal Caribbean ship for more than 53 years. Wonder is the adventure of all adventures that combines what families know and love on our revolutionary Oasis Class ships with brand-new experiences, and it’s already delivered memorable vacations to more than 180,500 guests since first setting sail in March.”

The ceremony was held on Friday night at the AquaTheatre, an entertainment venue on the ship. At the ceremony, McCrea was joined by her daughter, Allie, who nominated her mother as #WonderMom, and CEO of Royal Caribbean International Michael Bayley, to officially name Wonder and share a blessing for the safekeeping of the ship.

According to McCrea, “Carrying out my role as Godmother and a part of such an important moment for Royal Caribbean and Wonder of the Seas was such an honor. “Having my family by my side to celebrate this incredible ship was yet another memory we’ve made together – and with our new Royal Caribbean family – that I’ll never forget.”

More About Wonder of the Seas

The new ship features Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class lineup of new adventures and experiences for the whole family to enjoy.

Ultimate FamilySuite allows families to travel together and experience a cruise with family-friendly activities and space.

Mason Jar Southern Restaurant, offering Southern staples and classics for brunch or dinner.

Wonder Playscape, an underwater play area for kids with slides, puzzles, and climbing walls.

40 restaurants, bars, and lounges aboard the ship.

New entertainment spaces with four stages.

“Wonder of the Seas exemplifies Royal Caribbean Group’s focus on unparalleled innovation, sustainable cruise ship design, and our commitment to delivering world-class, memorable vacations, responsibly,” said Jason Liberty, president, and CEO, of Royal Caribbean Group. “This milestone represents the culmination of millions of hours of work, from the most innovative minds in the industry, to deliver the world’s latest wonder.”

