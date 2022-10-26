The Amazing Mediterranean with Norwegian Cruise Line
The Mediterranean has long been a popular vacation destination thanks to vibrant cultures, outstanding weather and rich history to explore. With so much to see and do in the region, choosing a cruise to the Mediterranean is one of the best ways to see, taste, and experience more than a traditional land vacation. For those looking for a Mediterranean cruise vacation that has it all, Norwegian Cruise Line is ready to curate the experience!
The Mediterranean has destinations for everyone. There’s the history of cities like Rome and Athens, the glitz of Cannes and Ibiza and the stunning beauty of the Greek island of Santorini and the canals of Venice. Whatever you’re looking for in your Mediterranean cruise vacation, Norwegian Cruise Line has an itinerary that’s sure to catch your eye, while offering the many perks of a cruise vacation designed by one of the industry’s top brands.
Perks of a Norwegian Cruise Line Sailing
One of the biggest benefits of cruising with Norwegian Cruise Line is the ability to feel free. Like free to eat what and when you want thanks to the cruise line’s signature Freestyle Dining and plethora of specialty dining options for every craving. Freestyle Dining means that guests can enjoy meals at their leisure with no pre-fixed times or assigned seating, making it easier to enjoy your cruise vacation to the fullest.
Specialty dining options on board a Norwegian Cruise Line ship give guests the option to try new dishes and flavors from all over the world. From French and Italian options to Japanese and Mexican, a Norwegian Cruise Line ship is a floating gastronomic experience waiting to happen. Whether you’re craving a steak at Cagney’s or fresh seafood from Ocean Blue, Norwegian Cruise Line has the dishes and restaurant experiences to delight all the senses.
What Is There to Do on a Norwegian Cruise Line Sailing?
From award-winning entertainment to thrilling activities, a Norwegian Cruise Line sailing is packed with excitement and guests have no shortage of entertainment options while on board. After a day ashore in exotic Mediterranean ports like Palma, Mallorca or Cagliari,Sardinia, guests return to the ship to enjoy top entertainment at sea like Burn the Floor, The Choir of Man, and The Donna Summer Musical, just to name a few.
Those looking for a thrill are in for a treat as Norwegian Cruise Line’s activities and features are some of the most exciting at sea. The ThrillPlex activity zone is chock full of stimulating experiences like the only racetracks at sea, augmented-reality laser tag, water slides which drop over the edge of the ship in the Aqua Park and even virtual gaming experiences at the Galaxy Pavilion.
Your Mediterranean cruise vacation is waiting and Norwegian Cruise Line is here to provide an experience that fits your definition of the perfect vacation. With so much to see, do, and eat while cruising the Mediterranean, you need a cruise line capable of it all. Norwegian Cruise Line takes freedom to new heights so if you’re ready to explore the many experiences offered by a Mediterranean sailing, don’t wait to book one of the many itineraries available!
