Silversea Offers New Details about Dining on Silver Endeavour

Silversea Cruises has announced brand-new details about new culinary experiences guests can take part in while aboard their new vessel, Silver Endeavour. Silver Endeavour has been described by Silversea Cruises as “the world’s most luxurious expedition vessel.” The new vessel will welcome her first guests aboard in Antarctica on November 21, 2022. The ship includes four signature restaurants, an Arts Café, and 24-hour in-suite dining. Silversea Cruises aims to give guests some of the finest dining experiences one can get while at sea during their stay aboard Silver Endeavour.

“A trademark of the Silversea experience, our guests will enjoy the luxury of choice while travelling to the world’s most remote regions aboard Silver Endeavour,” said Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer, Silversea Cruises. “Travelers will be able to sample fine international fare of the highest quality in four of our signature restaurants while admiring the icy landscapes of Antarctica and the Arctic from the comfort of the ship’s spacious interiors. They can also have their butler serve meals in-suite, around the clock, if they prefer. The exceptional culinary offering aboard Silver Endeavour helps to discern the ship as the most luxurious expedition vessel in the world.”

RELATED: SILVERSEA COMPLETES PURCHASE OF LUXURY YACHT ENDEAVOUR FROM CRYSTAL CRUISES

Silver Endeavour was specifically designed to sail through some of the world’s most remote areas, all while maintaining a modern design and creating a hospitable environment for guests to feel most comfortable while aboard. The vessel features the highest space-to-guest ratio in expedition cruising, an array of elegant restaurants, and some of the most spacious all-balcony suites the cruise industry currently offers. The ship will serve the finest in gourmet cuisine and a broad-ranging selection of wines, cocktails, and premium bottles. Silversea Cruises insists that Silver Endeavour’s restaurants will be some of the most spacious and luxurious venues in all of expedition cruising. The new vessel will offer her 200 guests almost 300 seats for dinner every night, along with the option of dining in the privacy of their own suites.

Silver Endeavour’s dining options include:

The Restaurant

This 4,000+ square-foot main dining venue is located on deck four and can hold almost 200 guests. With a modern and spacious design, guests will be able to fully experience their meals in this elegant and open-concept setting. The Restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and offers a variety of international and regional menu options, with a daily rotating selection.

La Dame

La Dame is Silversea’s signature French restaurant on Silver Endeavour. Located on deck 4, this eatery highlights the best of French cuisine in a polished and intimate setting. Guests can either choose from an a la carte-style menu or opt for a six-course tasting menu, paired with a signature wine. La Dame is open only for dinner and can hold up to 20 guests for a fee of $60 USD per person.

Il Terrazzino

Meaning ‘little terrace’ Il Terrazzino is a brand-new glamorous and intimate restaurant located on deck 4 of the ship. The restaurant was created in homage to Silversea’s already popular La Terrazzo restaurant, which highlights the best in Italian cuisine. This new restaurant will serve authentic Italian cuisine, featuring the best fresh pasta offered at sea. The space can host up to 36 guests in an elegant and personal setting. Il Terrazzino is only open for dinner.

Arts Café

A roomy 2,000 square feet space, Silver Endeavour’s Arts Café is a deluxe take on a classic coffee shop atmosphere. The café is complete with floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing guests to take in the scenic views of their destination. The Arts Café offers a wide array of specialty coffee and teas, along with a large selection of gourmet bites and fresh pastries. The Arts Café is located on deck 5.

The Grill

Coming in at almost 3,000 square feet in length, The Grill offers guests 270-degree views of their destinations from the ship’s aft on deck 5, with a mezzanine on deck 6. The Grill is located next to The Pool Deck and features an a la carte-style menu of international cuisine. The Grill can host up to 80 guests for breakfast and lunch, and up to 48 guests for dinner.

Guests aboard Silver Endeavour can also enjoy 24-hour in-suite dining, featuring a substantial menu with an array of choices. Passengers can choose from so many different options such as an elegant dinner complete with champagne & caviar dinner or traditional scrambled eggs for breakfast to start off the morning.