Reservations Are Open For Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas

Travelers looking to plan a vacation on Royal Caribbean’s new Icon of the Seas fleet can officially begin booking reservations starting today.

Whether traveling as a couple, with kids, or with friends, vacationers can choose from Icon of the Sea’s lineup of unique stateroom options.

New Accommodations AboardThe Icon of the Seas

There are 14 different categories that range from standard rooms to suites

Families traveling aboard the shop will have balcony and suite options, more space, and kid-friendly accommodations.

For views of the ship and ocean, the best stateroom to book is Sunset Corner Suites or Panoramic Ocean Views.

Families of three, four, five, and more can book a stay in the Family Infinite Balcony, the three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse, or the Surfside Family Suite.

New and environmentally friendly smart technology. Every accommodation will have an eco-mode that turns on when guests set out to explore the destinations they visit on their vacation. The feature will turn off as soon as they return on board, ensuring their preferred temperature settings are restored.

Icon of the Seas will sail year-round, 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami once the ship is built. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas, and a mix of destinations like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Roatan, Honduras.

Check out the Royal Caribbean website to learn more. Do you plan to book a cruise on Icon of the Seas? Let us know in the comments!