Atlas Ocean Voyages’ World Traveller Built for an Intimate Experience

Atlas Ocean Voyages’ has shared new details about their new cruise ship World Traveller and it sounds like it’s designed to be an intimate vessel capturing a high-end experience for all aboard.

World Traveller was designed by Oitoemponto’s Artur Miranda and Jacques Bec, based in Portugal.

“The designers have done an amazing job of capturing the spirit and atmosphere of a high-end mega yacht or residential estate,” said James Rodriguez, the line’s president and CEO. “There is not a space on World Traveller that has not been touched by design.”

World Traveller Key Design

Rich, blue and white fabrics, hints of terracotta, green, and slate, and custom-made furnishings will be displayed throughout the ship.

The ship’s décor is warm and inviting with a hint of sophistication and style.

All furniture and lighting around the ship aim to bring an intimate experience.

“World Traveller was conceived to celebrate ‘La Dolce Vita’ (the sweet life) of cruising aboard a luxurious private yacht,” according to Miranda. “Our intent was to design a visually stunning ship, but at the same time, to offer a very high standard of comfort for the guests.”

RELATED: KAREN LUNDGREN AND THERESA SCALZITTI NAMED GODMOTHERS OF ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES’ SHIPS

World Traveller accommodations:

All accommodations aboard are ocean views.

90% of the accommodations have verandas

There are four Navigator Suites and two Discovery Suites. These suites feature two closets, flat-screen TVs in the living area and bedroom, double vanities, and a bathtub.

All ten suite verandas are furnished with sun loungers, teak chairs, and a table.

The Horizon staterooms offer a floor-to-ceiling wall, making the room feel spacious.

All staterooms feature a queen-sized that can be separated depending on the number of people in your stateroom, bathrobes, slippers, hairdryer, refrigerator, desk, and chair.

For more information on the new World Traveller, check out Atlas Ocean Voyage’s website!