Forward-Thinking Fashion to Help Heal the Planet

Back to the Ocean

Oceans The Brand specializes in “ecolux swimwear for the free-spirited.” Every item they make consists of 100 percent recycled fibers … which means converting plastic bags, bottles, and other floating trash into smooth, luxurious fabric. Like all their shorts, the Moray swim trunks are lightweight, quick-drying, durable, and comfortable. Even better, they look good, too.

Adidas: A Mushroomier Fit

Adidas pioneered sustainable sneakers in 2015 with a pair of Ultraboosts made from an old gillnet pulled from the ocean. Now, their goal is to use only recycled polyester by 2024. The latest step in that direction: stylish Stan Smith Mylo shoes made from mycelium (basically, the root fibers of mushrooms). Instead of animal and synthetic leathers, these sneakers use material that it takes mushrooms about two weeks to grow.

G-Star

G-Star has been famous for sustainable fashions ever since they teamed up with singer Pharrell Williams, whose Bionic Yarn company turns plastic waste into textiles. Stylish pants like the 5620 3D Skinny Jeans are constructed out of comfortable, rugged denim that’s woven from cotton, polyester derived from recycled plastics (mostly PET bottles), and Tencel, a fiber derived from sustainably sourced wood pulp. They also look cool. Head Designer Pierre Morisset constructed the first 5620s to recreate jeans he’d spotted on a passing motorcyclist, whose pants had seen so much sun, wind, and rain that they’d molded perfectly to his legs.