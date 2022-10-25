Big cheers for 150 years!

Holland America Line announces their limited-edition Pilsner beer, HAL Pils, made in partnership with Pike Brewing, a Seattle-based brewing company, that will be served across the Holland America Line fleet. The partnership between Holland America Line and Pike Brewing honors the location of Holland America Line’s U.S. headquarters in Seattle.

“A special-edition brew in a beautiful collector’s can is the perfect way to mark our 150th anniversary,” said Anthony Stice, Vice President of Dining and Beverage Operations for Holland America Line. “There’s no better way to honor our past and celebrate our present than to choose a classic beer style like a Pilsner that’s having a resurgence in the craft beer world. It’s clean, refreshing, and crisp and our guests are really going to enjoy this exclusive production.”

The company chose a Pilsner for its celebratory drink due to its classic European style and widespread interest in craft brewing lovers worldwide.

More about the HAL Pils

The HAL Pils is a zesty, bright, and refreshing drink made with Mosaic Hops from the Yakima Valley in Washington.

The HAL Pils commemorative can have a Jan van Beers poster of an 1898 woman dressed in a nautical-blue striped stress and white hat, showcasing the Holland America Line steamship above her head.

The logo on the can has the company’s modern logo and updated color scheme.

Beginning January 2023, guests aboard any Holland America Line fleet can purchase HAL Pils at bars, lounges, and shipboard shops.