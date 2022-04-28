Taking In The Avalon View

The first vision of the vessel in Vienna is striking with wall to wall, floor to ceiling windows proffering unobstructed sight lines that lend credence to the vessel’s name. The sleek exterior aesthetic extends into the contemporary design of the entrance atrium and the exceptionally spacious Panorama Lounge with a blue, beige and silver color scheme painting a warm and trendy ambiance.

There are several benefits in river cruising but the concept of included shore excursions ranks high on the list. Avalon has committed to a diverse and all encompassing shore excursion program with their Active & Discovery initiative that offers every style of shore side engagement. An Avalon Adventure Host is on hand to assist with arranging excursions, bikes and active gear and the small gymnasium is available for keeping that figure in control while the upper deck features a walking track, hot tub and the alfresco Sky Grill for outdoor leisure time.

Vienna serves as an introduction to this active lifestyle concept with an E-bike excursion through the streets of Vienna or an ubiquitous carriage ride, discovering the beautiful buildings that line the avenues and boulevards of the city. Offering more than just sightseeing, guests are invited into the famed Spanish Riding School plus an exclusive walk through the stable area.