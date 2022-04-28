Margaritaville at Sea Reveals Onboard Entertainment

During Seatrade Cruise Global yesterday, new cruise line Margaritaville at Sea unveiled new details about the entertainment for guests to enjoy on board their ship Margaritaville at Sea Paradise. The ship’s inaugural sailing is scheduled for May 14, 2022 from the Port of Palm Beach, Florida to Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas.

Upon pulling away from port, guests will be greeted by island-inspired music, friendly “Fins Up Crew” team members, and the famous Margaritaville stilt walkers.

Tales from Margaritaville: Jimmy’s Ship Show

The main show, Tales from Margaritaville: Jimmy’s Ship Show, is a musical that will get guests into island mode with songs written and produced by Jimmy Buffett and Producer Frank Marshall. The show will feature stories and songs inspired by Jimmy’s bestselling book, “Tales from Margaritaville.”

“It’s been very cool working with Jimmy to put together a ship show filled with his unforgettable songs and stories,” said Frank Marshall. “I can’t wait for the maiden voyage!”

“We are thrilled with the response we’ve received since announcing Margaritaville at Sea, both from our travel advisor partners and the public at large,” said Francis Riley, Chief Commercial Officer of Margaritaville at Sea. “There is incredible demand for the unique product we are bringing to market and the announcement today of our onboard entertainment will certainly create even more excitement, as we are offering exclusive programming you can’t find anywhere else.”

RELATED: FREEPORT, BAHAMAS: TO THE BREWERY AND BEYOND!

“We could not be more excited to have our guests experience this show onboard Margaritaville at Sea – created and written by Jimmy and Frank,” said Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Chief Marketing Officer of Margaritaville. “A match made in paradise!”

Along with the shows, guests will love the Oasis Room where they’ll find talented musicians, late-night comedy on select departures, game shows for the whole family, streaming concerts at sea, themed parties, kids programming, and more.

Are you planning a trip with Margaritaville at Sea? Let us know in the comments!