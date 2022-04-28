The Best Moments from the Porthole Party 2022

Another Seatrade Cruise Global in the books and everyone’s favorite afterparty was a huge hit again this year! The annual Porthole Party hosted by Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff and the team at Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine was held at The Temple House in Miami Beach and the venue was spectacular!

After a pause for the pandemic, this year’s party was back and better than ever at The Temple House in Miami Beach, FL. Those in attendance got to see firsthand how unique of a venue The Temple House is thanks to the system of projectors which can turn the venue into pretty much any theme imaginable!

This year’s party was attended by cruise industry executives, tourism board representatives from all over the world and a number of other top names in the industry.

There are hundreds of images from the party, including all the selfies from the photographers with ring lights, so check out the hyperlinks below for the full galleries.

