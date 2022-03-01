Silversea Christens Silver Origin in the Galápagos
Luxury cruise line Silversea Cruises officially christened their newest ship Silver Origin this past weekend in a special ceremony held in San Cristobal, the Galápagos Islands.
On hand for the occasion was Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises; Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer, Silversea Cruises; Fernando Delgado, Vice President, Silversea Cruises Ecuador; as well as Captain Karin Chacon and Godmother Johanna Carrión.
“It was a very proud moment to officially welcome Silver Origin to our fleet,” says Martinoli. “Beyond just visiting the most beautiful corners of our planet, Silversea aims to enrich each destination. This is especially true in the Galápagos Islands. Silver Origin is our strongest means to inspire travellers to safeguard the wellbeing of this beautiful archipelago for future generations. I would like to thank Jason Liberty for joining us as we celebrate this momentous occasion and our colleagues at Royal Caribbean Group for their invaluable support. We are honoured to welcome Johanna Carrión to the extended family as the official Godmother of Silver Origin. Johanna’s tireless efforts to champion conservation in the Galápagos make her the perfect ambassador for our cruise line.”
Silver Origin is the first in the Royal Caribbean Group fleet to be christened under new group President and CEO Jason Liberty.
“My heartfelt congratulations to the Silversea team on this milestone,” said Liberty. “Silversea’s efforts to support long-term conservation here in the Galapagos Islands speak to our commitment to the environment. Our approach is built on the mantra that ‘respect for the oceans is not a choice, it’s a way of life.”
Silver Origin Godmother Johanna Carrión
Raised in the Galápagos Islands and a permanent resident of the archipelago, Johanna Carrión is the Executive Director and CEO of the Scalesia Foundation—an educational foundation that aims to protect the long-term conservation of the Galápagos through education. Silversea selected Carrión for the role of Silver Origin’s Godmother due to her commitment to sustainability and her passion for benefiting future generations with hands-on, conservation-focused education in the Galápagos.
“It is a great honour to be selected as the Godmother of Silver Origin,” says Carrión. “Silversea’s support for the Scalesia Foundation helps to safeguard the wellbeing of the Galápagos Islands for generations to come. I look forward to strengthening the collaboration between Silversea Cruises and the Scalesia Foundation, as we continue to foster long-term conservation through education on sustainability.”
