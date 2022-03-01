Silversea Christens Silver Origin in the Galápagos

Silver Origin is the first in the Royal Caribbean Group fleet to be christened under new group President and CEO Jason Liberty.

“My heartfelt congratulations to the Silversea team on this milestone,” said Liberty. “Silversea’s efforts to support long-term conservation here in the Galapagos Islands speak to our commitment to the environment. Our approach is built on the mantra that ‘respect for the oceans is not a choice, it’s a way of life.”

Silver Origin Godmother Johanna Carrión

Raised in the Galápagos Islands and a permanent resident of the archipelago, Johanna Carrión is the Executive Director and CEO of the Scalesia Foundation—an educational foundation that aims to protect the long-term conservation of the Galápagos through education. Silversea selected Carrión for the role of Silver Origin’s Godmother due to her commitment to sustainability and her passion for benefiting future generations with hands-on, conservation-focused education in the Galápagos.

“It is a great honour to be selected as the Godmother of Silver Origin,” says Carrión. “Silversea’s support for the Scalesia Foundation helps to safeguard the wellbeing of the Galápagos Islands for generations to come. I look forward to strengthening the collaboration between Silversea Cruises and the Scalesia Foundation, as we continue to foster long-term conservation through education on sustainability.”