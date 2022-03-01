Viking Orion Cruise Ship Review
Overview
Viking Orion offers new wrinkles and distinct characteristics that point to a willingness to innovate and pay attention to even the smallest details in an effort to further refine and redefine the cruise experience.The ship features spacious public areas, stylish Scandinavian-cool designs, and a full array of included amenities and features, thus matching the line’s other luxury ocean ships.
Launched in June of 2018, the ship is state of the art and continues the cruise line’s legacy as a top name in luxury cruising all over the world.
Porthole Cruise and Travel Ship Rating: 4.7 out of 5
Many assume small ships have lesser options when it comes to dining, but Viking Orion tosses that narrative to the side in favor of variety and quality. Keeping it simple, the main dining room on board is called “The Restaurant” and guests are invited every day for breakfast and dinner, but only on sea days is it open for lunch. Viking views cuisine as a vital part of your journey, and the line works hard to marry its culinary program to the regions you visit.
For a quick and casual bite, head to the World Cafe at the aft of the ship and enjoy all your meals with a fabulous view out of the windows on all sides. The omelette station is a popular spot at the World Cafe or start your day with a delicious eggs Benedict. You can also get pasta at lunch and Asian noodles and soup for dinner.
Dine on Italian specialties in Manfredi’s, and get fresh seafood and a full array of other buffet options for more casual meals al fresco on AquaVit Terrace. You can also savor the slow-paced wine-pairing experience at the Chef’s Table restaurant, which features a rotating selection of five-course dinners from 13 menus offering themes like pan-Asian, Mexican, Caribbean, and even regional American cuisines.
The Pool Grill and Pool Bar offers fresh-cooked burgers and specialties, like the Nordic roll (shrimp stuffed into a large hot dog), as well as a salad bar.
With such a celestial name, it should come as no surprise that Viking Orion comes complete with an onboard planetarium called “Explorer’s Dome.” The 26-seat facility sits in the center of the second level of the Explorers’ Lounge and shows full-length films that highlight exploration of our planet and the stars and galaxies above. Viking Orion sails with a resident astronomer who conducts lectures, hosts Q&A forums, and leads stargazing sessions. The astronomer can reposition the ship’s moveable telescope to capture special sky events, such as an eclipse or interesting moon phases. The system also can show feeds from special events like the landing of a rover on Mars. Cruisers may even view a shipyard or port from the perspective of the International Space Station.
The Winter Garden is an indoor oasis that hosts daily afternoon tea time — a favorite for Viking cruisers. This is part of a Deck 7 complex — combined with the pool and adjacent hallway corridors — that are accented with shelves filled with books, cushioned loungers, couches, chairs, and tables.
LivNordic Spa is a complimentary thermal suite and features ceramic loungers, a thalassotherapy pool, hot tub, snow room, steam room, cold-plunge pool, experience showers, cold bucket, and sauna. It’s the ideal spot to rejuvenate with a traditional Nordic spa regimen after a day exploring in port. Viking Orion also offers a fitness center and spa and salon services.
Viking has a reputation for comfort and luxury and the staterooms on board Viking Orion do not disappoint. You’ll find calming art, peace, and quiet, Scandinavian design, and comfortable staterooms with sensible touches — and those balconies, of course. Cabins are well appointed, with mini bars stocked to your liking (the line’s Silver Spirits package is just $19.95 per day).
Bathrooms have heated floors, fog-free mirrors, and large bottles of Freyja toiletries. Beds are comfortable, and cabins offer ample spots to plug in devices — with access to U.S. plugs, European outlets, and USB ports. Televisions offer movies (recent releases and classics) and TV shows on-demand.
As a small ship, you won’t find water slides or laser tag arenas when you cruise with Viking. Most of the ocean cruises with Viking are designed with port-intensive itineraries designed for adults to enjoy. Viking wants guests to get off the ship and explore local culture as much as possible for an experience that’s as enriching as it is enjoyable.
The Star Theater hosts programming centered on exploration, with enrichment talks provided throughout the voyage that highlight the places visited and the ports yet to come.
The Living Room is the main hub at the center of Deck 1. With the nearby Viking Bar (with coffee and sweet treats, too), a sweeping staircase from Deck 2 and elegant couches and chairs, this is the spot to come read a book, browse the Internet (Wi-Fi is complimentary), or listen to music. A pianist or guitarist performs in the atrium, which also has a small dance floor.