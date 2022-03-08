The subdued Atlantide, what would typically be classified as the Main Dining Room, serves breakfast and dinner daily, plus lunch on sea days. There are no set dining times, and reservations are unnecessary. The surprisingly broad menu features about 10 different starters at dinner, plus soups and salads, and about 10 entrées ranging from poached Greenland cod and pan-fried Mediterranean seabream to New Zealand lamb and Argentinean beef. Several vegetarian selections are available nightly.

Next door is S.A.L.T. Kitchen, which offers cuisine of the region Silver Moon is sailing. One half of the menu — called Voyage — remains through the itinerary. On my Central America sailing this included such fare as quinoa salad, pastelitos of Honduras and a Peruvian-style duck breast. The daily-changing Terrain Menu represents the food of the specific port of the day, even to the point of offering a selection of Cuban entrées on the sea day as we sailed past Havana. For the incurious, the focus on food culture may feel overbearing, but I found discovering destinations via the kitchen both ambitious and satisfying. Also of note: the S.A.L.T. Bar, where a bespoke cocktail menu is curated specifically for each voyage, using exotic liquors and ingredients tied to the destination, a mixologist’s dream assignment. Downside: The venue seats only 15 or so comfortably, and it’s located at the entrance to the ship’s two main restaurants, and therefore crowded from the moment doors open at 6 p.m.

La Terrazza operates as Silver Moon’s buffet option for breakfast and lunch, with a breezy outdoor terrace on Deck 7 aft. Eggs, pancakes and sides can be ordered from waiters, or retrieved on your own; I loved the selection of fruits and veggies for custom smoothies. For lunch, a themed menu takes over, and at dinner, La Terrazza shifts into a la carte mode, with a menu of house-made pasta dishes that can be ordered as appetizer or main course, along with meats and fish in Mediterranean presentations.

On the pool deck, the Grill is the ship’s most casual option, serving lunch fare such as sandwiches, burgers, and salads, while at night, this space transitions to Hot Rocks, where diners can grill their own meat or seafood over sizzling volcanic stones (bibs on request), or leave it to the chefs to cook at the grill. It’s a great outdoor setting, but as I found on Silver Spirit a decade ago, the meats are not quite up to par for steak aficionados. Silver Note is another Silversea specialty, a jazz club offering a lighter, tapas-style menu, accompanied by pianist and singer starting at 8 p.m.

Two other dinner options carry a surcharge. Kaiseki ($40) features an Asian menu and such fare as Wagyu beef and king crab tempura. The intimate, windowless setting of Kaiseki is a nice change of pace, but I preferred the food at lunch, when a roster of quality sushi was on offer (with no add-on). La Dame is Silver Moon’s French gourmet experience ($60), with foie gras, soups poured tableside, buttery Chilean sea bass, and soufflé for desert. It’s a special evening. With their limited seating, Kaiseki and La Dame were the only restaurants where reservations were encouraged.

For lighter meals, Spaccanapoli serves mouth-watering Naples-style pizzas al fresco for lunch and dinner, and the Arts Café has light snacks through the day — yogurt parfaits, pastries, and finger sandwiches, along with the full line of caffeinated options. Located on Deck 8, the café’s aft terrace is a quiet place to hang while at sea.

Silversea also features 24-hour “all around dining,” which provides a robust menu that can be served in-room, or within any of the ship’s public areas. Go ahead: Spoil yourself with an order of caviar for your cabin.