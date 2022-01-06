If there’s one piece of advice for cruisers booked on Odyssey of the Seas, it’s bring your appetite. The dining options and quality of both the food and service stood out, particularly in the specialty dining restaurants.

The Main Dining Room feels grand thanks to it’s two-deck design and large scale. Serving three meals a day, the rotating menu has plenty of favorites to choose and a number of international dishes as well. Complimentary dining options also include the more casual Windjammer Cafe, Solarium Bistro which serves lighter breakfast and lunch options, Sorrento’s New York-style pizza, The Cafe @ Two70, El Loco Fresh and the Cafe Promenade.

Specialty restaurants are all the rage in cruising these days and Royal Caribbean made sure to offer a wide variety of regional cuisine in their specialty dining options. Chops, IZUMA, Wonderland, Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen, Teppanyaki, Playmakers Sports Bar and Grill are all upcharge restaurants, but they can certainly all be a delightful alternative after a few nights in the main dining room.

Giovanni’s may be the only one frequent Royal Caribbean cruisers may not recognize right away as it’s been reimagined for Odyssey of the Seas. First appearing on Freedom of the Seas in 2020, Giovanni’s serves up classic Italian dishes like specialty hand-tossed pizzas, pastas, and of course, a fantastic list of wines to pair them with. Don’t forget a limoncello to finish it all off!