Royal Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas Ship Review
Overview
If you’re looking for a quiet, relaxing cruise vacation, stay far away from Royal Caribbean International’s Odyssey of the Seas. Chock full of Royal Caribbean staples like the North Star, FloRider Surf Simulator and Sky Pad trampoline, kids and adults alike will find something on board that makes the cruise one to remember.
Unique artwork both inside and out coupled with a laid-back atmosphere and a host of specialty restaurants means you’ll most likely experience something new every day. Variety is the spice of life and there’s a little bit of everything on board Odyssey of the Seas!
Porthole Cruise Magazine Overall Rating – 4.1 Stars out of 5
Our ship ratings and reviews were compiled by a diverse collection of cruise and travel experts with firsthand knowledge of each ship.
If there’s one piece of advice for cruisers booked on Odyssey of the Seas, it’s bring your appetite. The dining options and quality of both the food and service stood out, particularly in the specialty dining restaurants.
The Main Dining Room feels grand thanks to it’s two-deck design and large scale. Serving three meals a day, the rotating menu has plenty of favorites to choose and a number of international dishes as well. Complimentary dining options also include the more casual Windjammer Cafe, Solarium Bistro which serves lighter breakfast and lunch options, Sorrento’s New York-style pizza, The Cafe @ Two70, El Loco Fresh and the Cafe Promenade.
Specialty restaurants are all the rage in cruising these days and Royal Caribbean made sure to offer a wide variety of regional cuisine in their specialty dining options. Chops, IZUMA, Wonderland, Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen, Teppanyaki, Playmakers Sports Bar and Grill are all upcharge restaurants, but they can certainly all be a delightful alternative after a few nights in the main dining room.
Giovanni’s may be the only one frequent Royal Caribbean cruisers may not recognize right away as it’s been reimagined for Odyssey of the Seas. First appearing on Freedom of the Seas in 2020, Giovanni’s serves up classic Italian dishes like specialty hand-tossed pizzas, pastas, and of course, a fantastic list of wines to pair them with. Don’t forget a limoncello to finish it all off!
It might be shorter to list the things you can’t find on board Odyssey of the Seas. The ship is a floating amusement park for kids and adults alike and the only decision guests need to make is how extreme they want to get.
Daredevils will love the FloRider Surfing Simulator or RipCord by iFLY while those looking for something a little less adventurous can opt for the Sky Pad or a ride in the North Star, Royal Caribbean’s 360-degree observation capsule that elevates hundreds of feet above the sea. There’s also a 4D virtual reality course called the Virtual Adventure Zone where guests can explore on their own and work together as a team to complete their mission.
For larger groups, Odyssey of the Seas boasts the SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea. It’s where you can take the bumper cars for a spin, shoot hoops on the full size sports court, swing on the trapeze and play one of the many VR games around the space. The SeaPlex is also home to Clash for Crystal City, a glow in the dark laser tag battle.
For those with younger children, Splashaway Bay will probably be a popular spot. The kid-sized water park features slides, water cannons, shallow pools and even a drench bucket.
Like most cruise cabins, space is at a premium, but Royal Caribbean found plenty of ways to maximize the potential of each stateroom. Adorned in shades of cream and blue, the 2,105 total rooms are sorted by interior, oceanview, balcony, virtual balcony and several different suite categories, including a two-bedroom ultimate family suite.
Beds can be pushed together from two twins to a queen, making the room feel a little bigger. The storage space was ample with a closet and four-drawer dresser and plenty of small shelves for anything you might have with you. The in-room thermostat got the room nice and cold and there were ample outlets by the bed and the desk for charging all your devices.
The Ultimate Family Suite can accommodate up to 8 guests in two-bedroom loft-style space that features a slide, air hockey, separate TV rooms, a large wrap-around balcony with a climbing wall and whirlpool. Added perks include access to the Coastal Kitchen restaurant as well as the suite-only lounge and sun deck.
For single travelers, the studio oceanview is perfect as it doesn’t require the single supplement found with double occupancy staterooms.
With so much to do on board, it’s unlikely you’ll be spending a ton of time in the room, but if you do, you won’t be disappointed.
Odyssey of the Seas takes entertainment seriously with multiple live music venues and the versatile Two70 theater, a two story lounge that converts into performance space in the evenings. A series of projectors creates a unique video backdrop for each performance, adding to the visual appeal of whatever show is on that night.
The best performance to check out at Two70 is The Book: Seven Chapters, One Adventure, a show with incredible aerial performances, singing, dancing and more. Other shows that frequent Royal Caribbean cruisers will recognize are The Effectors and Showgirl: Past, Present and Future.
Other popular spots to check out for live music include the Music Hall where bands rock out and cruisers take to the dance floor and the Crown And Compass Pub.