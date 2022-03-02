fbpx
March 2, 2022

Princess Cruises’ Guests Can Customize Medallion With Favorite NBA or WNBA Team

Princess Cruises knows March is all about basketball! While college hoops tip off their big tournaments, the cruise line is calling on professional basketball fans to cheer on their favorite teams while at sea!  

A new licensing agreement between Princess Cruises and NBA and WNBA Properties means guests have the option to customize their Medallion wearable device with the logo of their favorite NBA or WBNA team.

The new agreement recently was celebrated onboard Enchanted Princess in Ft. Lauderdale and Majestic Princess in Los Angeles with Miami Heat Mascot Burnie and Los Angeles Sparks Mascot Sparky shooting hoops with Princess officers.  

Los Angeles Sparks Mascot Sparky Visits Majestic Princess in Los Angeles | Photo: Princess Cruises

Along with pro basketball teams, there are more than 175 Medallion personalization options including celebrations, birthstones, destination landmarks, domestic pets, traveler flags, zodiac signs, and more so you’re sure to find one that fits your style! Customizations are $5 and are ordered pre-cruise through the MedallionClass app.

Princess Cruises Ocean Sportsbook

Once you’ve got your favorite team on your Medallion, Princess Cruises lets you go a step further and even place a wager on them! Ocean Sportsbook, available onboard all ships, is the only real-time sportsbook at sea. 
 
Once the ship reaches international waters, guests can bet on sports competitions like professional and college football, basketball, baseball, hockey—and, in the future, car racing, golf and with the entertainment industry’s awards season underway, nominated movies, actors, actresses and more.
 
Although bad news for Miami Heat fans, due to Carnival Corporation’s affiliation with the team, bets cannot be place in Ocean Sportsbook on NBA events involving the Heat. You can still customize your Medallion with the team, at least! 
 
 
 
