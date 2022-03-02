Princess Cruises’ Guests Can Customize Medallion With Favorite NBA or WNBA Team

Princess Cruises knows March is all about basketball! While college hoops tip off their big tournaments, the cruise line is calling on professional basketball fans to cheer on their favorite teams while at sea!

A new licensing agreement between Princess Cruises and NBA and WNBA Properties means guests have the option to customize their Medallion wearable device with the logo of their favorite NBA or WBNA team.

The new agreement recently was celebrated onboard Enchanted Princess in Ft. Lauderdale and Majestic Princess in Los Angeles with Miami Heat Mascot Burnie and Los Angeles Sparks Mascot Sparky shooting hoops with Princess officers.