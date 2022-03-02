Princess Cruises’ Guests Can Customize Medallion With Favorite NBA or WNBA Team
Princess Cruises knows March is all about basketball! While college hoops tip off their big tournaments, the cruise line is calling on professional basketball fans to cheer on their favorite teams while at sea!
A new licensing agreement between Princess Cruises and NBA and WNBA Properties means guests have the option to customize their Medallion wearable device with the logo of their favorite NBA or WBNA team.
The new agreement recently was celebrated onboard Enchanted Princess in Ft. Lauderdale and Majestic Princess in Los Angeles with Miami Heat Mascot Burnie and Los Angeles Sparks Mascot Sparky shooting hoops with Princess officers.
Along with pro basketball teams, there are more than 175 Medallion personalization options including celebrations, birthstones, destination landmarks, domestic pets, traveler flags, zodiac signs, and more so you’re sure to find one that fits your style! Customizations are $5 and are ordered pre-cruise through the MedallionClass app.
Princess Cruises Ocean Sportsbook
Once the ship reaches international waters, guests can bet on sports competitions like professional and college football, basketball, baseball, hockey—and, in the future, car racing, golf and with the entertainment industry’s awards season underway, nominated movies, actors, actresses and more.