Cruise Deal of the Week
March 4, 2022

Cruise Deal of the Week – March 4, 2022

Happy Friday, Cruisers!

 

Happy to report we’ll be on board the brand new Wonder of the Seas from Royal Caribbean starting today so Tweet us, Facebook us, or comment on our Instagram with your questions and thoughts about the ship! 

Check out the video preview of the ship below!

7-Nights on Wonder of the Seas 

If you’re itching to get on board this brand new ship, you don’t have to wait long! Bookings are open and Royal Caribbean has a sailing on April 1st (no joke) with calls on Labadee, Haiti, San Juan, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas and Royal Caribbean’s private island resort Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas. Interior rooms start at $745 with the 30% off flash sale that’s going on now for a limited time. 

Wonder of the Seas is the world’s largest cruise ship, taking the crown from sister ship Symphony of the Seas. She boasts eight unique neighborhoods, including the all-new Suite Neighborhood, a redesigned pool deck and AquaTheater and the Wonder Playscape for kids.

We’ll keep you updated on the details of the new ship all week so stay tuned! 

 

Let us know your comments!
