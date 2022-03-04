Cruise Deal of the Week – March 4, 2022

7-Nights on Wonder of the Seas

If you’re itching to get on board this brand new ship, you don’t have to wait long! Bookings are open and Royal Caribbean has a sailing on April 1st (no joke) with calls on Labadee, Haiti, San Juan, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas and Royal Caribbean’s private island resort Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas. Interior rooms start at $745 with the 30% off flash sale that’s going on now for a limited time.

Wonder of the Seas is the world’s largest cruise ship, taking the crown from sister ship Symphony of the Seas. She boasts eight unique neighborhoods, including the all-new Suite Neighborhood, a redesigned pool deck and AquaTheater and the Wonder Playscape for kids.

We’ll keep you updated on the details of the new ship all week so stay tuned!