Royal Caribbean’s roYAL Beach cLUB pLANS TO aRRIVE 2025

After receiving approval from the government of The Bahamas, Royal Caribbean International is officially beginning development for the brand’s first Royal Beach Club! Get ready for the ultimate beach day at the western end of Paradise Island in Nassau come 2025!

“The Bahamas has been a phenomenal partner since the very start, when they became our first port of call more than 50 years ago,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “As we continue to bring millions of visitors to experience attractions throughout Nassau each year, The Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island is the next bold adventure in Royal Caribbean’s commitment to both increasing tourism in The Bahamas and delivering memorable vacations to our guests.”

MORE ABOUT ROYAL BEACH CLUB

The beach club will be 13 acres of land owned by the cruise line and 4 acres of Crown Land.

Private cabanas.

Island-style barbecues.

Live music.

Local artisans.

ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

Royal Caribbean Group and the Bahamian government have teamed up to create a public-private partnership in which Bahamians can own up to 49% equity in the beach club.

Local businesses and entrepreneurs will also be able to manage most of the experience.

Both brands believe this new venture will generate hundreds of jobs.

More details of the Royal Beach Club at Paradise Island will be revealed in the coming months.