Norwegian Cruise Line has announced new and expanded itineraries for the 2024/2025 cruise season. This announcement comes with the debut of Norwegian Spirit, Norwegian Sun, and Norwegian Sky in Asia, with new ports of call in Manama, Bahrain; Rarotonga, Cook Islands; Sokhna, Egypt; and Akita, Japan.

The sailing season begins in October 2024 and runs through December 2025. Norwegian Cruise Line is increasing the number of trips to Antarctica, South America, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand by 37%. In addition, Extraordinary Journeys, the cruise line’s “collection of immersive and port-rich voyages,” which includes the South Pacific Islands and Hawaii, will expand by 15%.

“Our guests are craving longer, immersive, and more unique itineraries that take them off the beaten path,” said Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “These new sailings represent the most diverse itinerary program to date and feature many brand firsts, including an extended Asia offering and new ports in Argentina, Bahrain, Japan, and Egypt. Coupled with NCL’s renowned onboard experiences – from spacious accommodations, exceptional entertainment, and diverse dining options that rival land-based offerings, it truly is an unforgettable way to explore the world.”

Six Norwegian Cruise Line Itineraries Available to Book

NCL’s first voyage from Ushuaia, Argentina

Guests will sail a 14-day South America voyage to Brazil and Antarctica aboard Norwegian Star. The trip begins in Ushuaia, Argentina, which reduces the number of sea days to Antarctica. While there is no port of call in Antarctica, guests will sail through Paradise Bay in Antarctica to see the glacial mountains and local wildlife. Also included on the itinerary are stops in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Punta del Este, Uruguay; and Sao Paulo (Santos), Brazil, before disembarking in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Norwegian Star departs on March 1, 2025.

NCL’s maiden call to Bahrain

The cruise line’s first dedicated Middle East sailing will be a seven-day voyage on Norwegian Sun from Doha, Qatar, to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The trip includes visits to Dammam, Saudi Arabia; Manama, Bahrain; Dubai and Sir Bani Yas – the largest natural island southwest of Abu Dhabi. Guests will also stay overnight in Abu Dhabi, where they can “explore the culturally rich destination.” Norwegian Sun departs on April 12, 2025.

Three NCL ships to Asia for the first time

Norwegian Sun and Norwegian Sky will offer an eight-month season in Asia from October 2024 through May 2025. The itineraries include voyages to the Philipines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Japan. Also included are a collection of Japanese spring cherry blossom and fall foliage itineraries. Norwegian Cruise Line will also stop in Akita, Japan, for the first time during Norwegian Sun’s 12-day roundtrip sailing from Tokyo on October 23, 2024.

Norwegian Spirit will join Norwegian Sun and Norwegian Sky in the region to begin her new repositioning voyage from Australia to Asia on December 7, 2024, followed by her first voyage to Asia on December 21, 2024.

Extraordinary Journeys

Norwegian Sky will take guests on two back-to-back voyages to lesser-visited destinations with this collection of immersive journeys. The first trip is a 16-day Africa sailing to Seychelles, Kenya, Tanzania, and Oman, beginning in Dubai, UAE. Then, Norwegian Sky will also offer a 17-day trip from Mauritius to Singapore with stops in Seychelles, Maldives, and Zanzibar.

Norwegian Sun will sail from Dubai, UAE, to Haifa, Israel, for a 16-day cruise on April 19, 2025. The itinerary will have ten ports of call, including Sokhna, Egypt, a first for NCL. Guests can easily explore the Great Pyramids of Giza in Cairo because of easier access from Sokhna.

Brand-new Australian Itinerary

Norwegian Spirit will have a new 14-day voyage from Sydney to Bali in December 2024. Guests will sail the Queensland coast with Cairns and Darwin, Australia stops, and an overnight stay in Bali, Indonesia. For the first time, NCL will have its first port of call to Rarotonga, Cook Islands, in November 2025.

Two NCL ships departing from Haifa, Israel

Guests can book a 16-day Middle East Extraordinary Journey from Haifa, Israel, to Dubai, UAE, in November 2024 aboard Norwegian Sky. This voyage will allow guests to experience sailing the Suez Canal in Egypt. Norwegian Sun will have an 11-day Mediterranean cruise from Haifa, Israel, to Istanbul, Turkey, which departs on May 5, 2025. The itinerary includes stops at sought-after destinations in Greece, such as Athens, Istanbul in Turkey, and Alexandria, Egypt.

RELATED: NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF MEET THE WINEMAKERS SERIES

An NCL Deal Too Good to Miss Out On!

Norwegian Cruise Line is offering a deal on its site until Friday, March 10, 2023. Guests can get free sailing and airfare for a 2nd guest. Additionally, guests can combine this offer with their Free at Sea promotion, including a free unlimited open bar, free specialty dining, Wi-Fi, and excursions.

Which destination will you be sailing to first with Norwegian Cruise Line?

By Niko Balkaran