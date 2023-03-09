Princess Cruises Celebrates The Float Out Of Sun Princess

Princess Cruises is another step closer to their next-generation ship, Sun Princess, after a float-out ceremony was held yesterday at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy!

MORE ABOUT THE FLOAT-OUT CEREMONY

The float-out showcases the completion of the first comprehensive phase of construction for Sun Princess. Now the team will focus on building the ship’s interiors.

During the float-out ceremony, a “Madrina,” the individual responsible for wishing the ship a safe onward journey, offers blessings and best wishes for the vessel.

Princess Cruises Hotel General Manager Simona Stumberger was selected to serve in this special role as an ambassador for Princess because of her professionalism towards the brand.

Stumberger has been with Princess Cruises for five years.

Princess Cruises appointed Gennaro Arma as captain at the ceremony to lead Sun Princess’s shipbuilding operations and shipyard management team.

“Simona is the ideal candidate to serve as Madrina of our newest ship, Sun Princess, because she embodies all the best qualities that our company has to offer – an unwavering commitment to service, hospitality and friendliness,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Sun Princess will usher in an exciting new era for our company and the industry, and we can’t think of a better person to serve in this important role.”

MORE ABOUT Sun Princess

There will be up to 4,300 guests onboard Sun Princess.

Guests can look forward to new dining, entertainment, and activity offerings.

New and Exciting spaces onboard such as The Dome, a transformational entertainment venue inspired by the terraces of Santorini, the next-level, brand-iconic Piazza, and the three-story Horizons Dining Room.

The ship plans to reduce carbon emissions and energy efficiency.

RELATED: PRINCESS CRUISES LAUNCHES NEW PROGRAM TO HELP GUESTS POST-CRUISE

Sun Princess sustainability FEATURES

The ship will use Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) as the primary fuel. Sun Princess will be the first ship in the Princess fleet to be powered by LNG. She will have two shore power connections to help the ship save energy and power on port days. The ship can turn off the engines and connect to local electric power. Sun Princess will also have two Azipod propulsions for forward and backward movements and the four largest Controllable Pitch Propellers, known as bow thrusters, on the market for sideways navigation.

Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean and Europe are available for booking. Check out the Princess Cruises’ website for more information!

Will you be sailing on Sun Princess? Let us know in the comments!