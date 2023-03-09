MSC Cruises’ MSC Euribia Features New Kids Entertainment Offerings

On March 9, 2023, MSC Cruises announced plans for expanded children’s entertainment and family offerings on the MSC Euribia, which makes its maiden voyage this June. Passengers of all ages will be able to enjoy diverse and action-packed experiences on the cruise.

The MSC Euribia will feature a seven-room kids area, covering more than 7,500 square feet. Some rooms have educational themes, such as sustainability and technological innovation. The rooms also have designated age groups, ranging from 0 to 17 years old. New expanded entertainment options will be open from 9 a.m. to midnight.

As a family-owned company, family entertainment is a priority for MSC Cruises.

“We are excited to announce our family-friendly offerings on board MSC Euribia,” said Mattero Mancini, MSC Cruises’ Youth Entertainment Senior Manager. “Designed with the latest technology and taking into account current trends, we want to meet the needs of new generations of children and their families for years to come.”

Highlights of New Offerings on MSC Euribia

The MSC Foundation Youth Center provides a space for educational activities aboard the MSC Euribia. Children can learn about the environment, and parents can learn more about the MSC Foundation’s programming.

Chicco Eco + Baby Club features a designated play area for babies and toddlers under 3-years-old. The sustainable space is designed by the Artsana group, allowing children to play with safe and environmentally friendly toys.

Teens Club Extra Space will entertain MSC Cruises’ teenage guests with expanded activities and space. Teens Club Extra Space features Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, VR, foosball, table tennis and more.

World Quest, the ship’s new game show, prompts guests to explore worldwide geography by participating in an interactive journey onboard.

Caravaggio is a new spy game show on board, allowing guests to investigate a museum art heist and use their detective skills to catch the thief.

RELATED: MSC CRUISES CREATES TRAINING PROGRAM TO REDUCE SHIP AND WHALE COLLISION

MSC Euribia’s Kids Clubs

For 0–2 years: Chicco Eco + Baby Club (certified crew members present)

For 3–6 years: Mini Club

For 7–11 years: Juniors Club

For 12–14 years: Young Club

For 12–17 years: Teens Lab

For 15–17 years: Teens Club

For children and adults: MSC Foundation Youth Center

MSC Euribia’s Family Entertainment Options

Z Active: Children and teens can play fun sports such as basketball, soccer, pickleball, zorb ball, and hoverboarding.

MasterChef at Sea Juniors: Based on the MasterChef TV show, kids ages 5–12 can participate in an onstage cooking competition.

MSC Dance Crew: In partnership with Fremantle, the production company behind the X Factor and the Got Talent series, MSC Dance Crew invites guests from 10 to 17 years old to compete for the title of dance crew of the year.

Cabin 12006 – The Secret Game: Guests can participate in a tech-centered game of solving mysteries, combining music, videos, memory games, and TikTok trials.

Break the Wall: This game show invites guests to stand in front of a massive digital wall to choose which surprise tests will be performed on stage in front of audience members.

Drone Academy 2.0: Using POV cameras and VR, teams of guests can participate in a high-tech drone relay race where they must navigate through 15 obstacles as fast as possible.

Doremiland, Documentary: This exclusive, documentary-style travel show will feature children and teenagers as it offers a look at MSC Cruises’ family offerings.

Will you be traveling on the MSC Euribia? Let us know in the comments!

By Lily Ogburn