Disney Cruise Line will open the new Lighthouse Point In 2024

Disney Cruise Line will bring guests to a new destination at Lighthouse Point in summer 2024, located on the island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas. Guests will experience the quality of a Disney vacation while immersing themselves in a unique island experience that celebrates Bahamian culture.

“At Disney Cruise Line, we have a deep appreciation for the Bahamian community,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “With the opening of Lighthouse Point, visitors from around the world will experience the magic of The Bahamas in a new way, one that truly celebrates the natural and cultural beauty.”

Lighthouse Point will channel the energy and artistry of Bahamian life, providing an unforgettable experience for families. As guests arrive at Lighthouse Point, colorful buildings, stunning beaches, beautiful flora and fauna, and historical Junkanoo parades will greet them.

Sustainability at Lighthouse Point

Sustainability is a priority at Lighthouse Point. An onsite solar array provides at least 90% of the destination’s electricity, and elevated walkways limit the negative impact on the environment.

“We’re focused on low-density, sustainable development that protects and preserves the environment, allowing the site’s biodiversity to shine,” said Kevin Thomas, creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering.

Lighthouse Point Highlights

Lighthouse Point features numerous activities and experiences for families, much like those offered on Disney cruise ships and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

Families can experience Eleuthera’s white sandy beaches and gorgeous waters, located on the island’s east side near dining and other amenities. For more fun in the water, guests can also visit the interactive family water play area, including two slides, water drums, fountains, and space for toddlers.

The Bahamian art and culture pavilion will allow guests to learn about the customs of the Bahamas, featuring local artists and programs.

For kids of all ages, Lighthouse Point offers plenty of fun locations, including a covered gaming pavilion, a volleyball court, a gaga ball pit, and more. Guests can also rent watercraft and bicycles, or take advantage of nature trails for hiking.

At the kids’ club, Disney Cruise Line counselors will supervise children ages 3 to 12 on a splash pad inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “The Little Mermaid.”

There will be an adult-exclusive beach north of the family area, offering a retreat with convenient access to food and drinks. There are six private cabanas available by reservation.

Along the southwestern shore, 20 family cabanas will be available to rent. This includes four larger cabanas, which offer massage services and accommodate large groups.

For those who want to explore the island, the new Port Adventures will take guests to enjoy the culture and beauty of Eleuthera.

Lighthouse Point opens for guests on select itineraries in summer 2024.

