Royal Caribbean Unveils Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has revealed the first look at their new ship, Icon of the Seas, what they’re calling the Icon of Vacations, arriving in late 2023.

The new ship will be the travel industry’s first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation, according to the popular cruise line. Guests aboard Icon of the Seas will experience the ultimate family vacation from the beach retreat to the resort escape, topping off with a theme park adventure.

“With each new ship, we raise the bar in the travel industry while enhancing what our guests know and love,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “From the moment they step on board, every experience is specifically designed to give them the best vacation anywhere on land and at sea. With Icon of the Seas, we’ve taken this to a new level and made the ultimate family vacation.”

Icon of the Seas will be the cruise line’s first shop with fuel cell technology powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the cleanest-burning marine fuel. The new ship will be the cruise line’s most sustainable ship to date.

Ship Features For The Whole Family

Whether traveling with family, as a couple, or with friends, Icon of the Sea will feature a variety of favorites for all to enjoy.

The largest water park at sea.

40 dining, bar, and nightlife options.

New cutting-edge entertainment experiences.

“Icon of the Seas is the culmination of more than 50 years of delivering memorable experiences and our next bold commitment to those who love to vacation,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Now more than ever, families and friends are prioritizing experiences where they can bond and enjoy their own adventures. We set out to create a vacation that makes all that possible in one place for the thrill-seekers, the chill enthusiasts and everyone in between, without compromise. It’s this first-of-its-kind combination that makes Icon the future of family vacations, and that future is here.”

The cruise line welcomes in the first look at eight neighborhoods that will be open both day and night. Each is a destination filled with experiences, live entertainment, and food and drinks to enjoy.

Introducing Five New Neighborhoods

Thrilled Island: Take the adventure to the next level on Thrill Island. Scale new heights and explore life on the edge. Guests can expect the largest water park, six record-breaking slides, family raft slides, and the first mat-racing duo.

Chill Island: Four out of the seven pools on board are dedicated to relaxing and chilling. Relax at the vibrant Swim & Tonic or take an afternoon at the Royal Bay Pool swim-up bar at sea, the choice is yours!

Surfside: Neighborhood made for young kids and families to stay and play all day long. Head to Splashaway Bay or take a ride on the signature carousel.

The Hideaway: Good vibes of the beach club scenes combined with ocean views. Soak up the sun in the first suspended infinity pool at sea with a nice drink in hand.

AquaDome: Enjoy the ocean view from this wraparound waterfall experience during the day. The dome transforms into a vibrant entertainment space at night with restaurants, bars, and marquee aqua shows.

Stateroom fEATURES:

There are 28 different staterooms aboard Icon of the Seas.

For views of the ship and ocean, the best stateroom to book is Sunset Corner Suites or Panoramic Ocean Views.

Families of three, four, five, and more can book a stay in the Family Infinite Balcony, the three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse, or the Surfside Family Suite.

Icon of the Seas Itineraries:

Icon will sail from Miami year-round, 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations.

Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas. Guests can where adventurers can create their ideal vacation day on the beach.

Starting October 25, 2022, cruisers can book their trip on the Royal Caribbean website.