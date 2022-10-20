Sophia Loren Picks Her Favorite MSC Cruises Destinations

Leading up to the naming ceremony for MSC Seascape in New York, Sophia Loren, an iconic and beloved actress, is sharing her favorite destinations to visit while aboard an MSC Cruises ship.

Sophia Loren was named the godmother of the MSC cruises fleet thanks to an almost 20-year relationship with the company. The renowned actress embodies the essence of the MSC Cruises brand with her unique European style and glamour. Loren is one of the most popular female stars of Classic Hollywood cinema, an avid traveler, and has explored some of the world’s most luxurious destinations over the years. Before the launch of MSC Seascape this December, Loren is sharing a list of her favorite spots she’s visited with MSC Cruises throughout the years.

Sophia Loren commented: “Throughout my life I have had the privilege of visiting some of the most beautiful places in the world, so it was hard to pick just a few that top the list. What makes these destinations so special are the unique experiences I have had in each one, from naming a glamorous cruise ship to creating special memories with my family. For me, traveling is all about experiencing new people and places and, in turn, discovering yourself all over again. Each of these destinations provide a chic atmosphere to unwind, relax and truly immerse yourself in a new place and its unique culture.”

MSC Cruises offers guests a global and immersive experience on all their expeditions. This winter, MSC Cruises will offer 21 contemporary ships sailing to nearly 200 of the world’s most popular destinations across 85 different countries. Some of these trips include Loren’s must-see destinations.

Here are Sophia Loren’s top destinations for an MSC Cruise:

New York City: The city that never sleeps filled with bright lights and historical landmarks; New York City is packed full of things to do for every type of traveler. On December 7, 2022, Loren will name MSC Seascape while docked in Manhattan, which marks the fleet’s first ship to be launched in New York City. The naming ceremony will showcase MSC Cruises’ commitment to the North American cruise market. In April of next year, MSC Meraviglia will even homeport in the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

Barcelona, Spain: In 2009, this popular destination was the setting of the naming ceremony for MSC Splendida, along with being a regularly visited vacation spot for Sophia Loren. This city has a vibrant city atmosphere, historical museums, and to-die-for cuisine. Guests can visit this hot spot on one of MSC Cruises’ popular Mediterranean expeditions.

The Caribbean: One of Loren’s favorite tropical destinations, home to white sandy beaches, and MSC Cruises’ own private island, the Caribbean is the perfect destination for anyone looking for a relaxing getaway. Loren named MSC Seashore at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the company’s private island, and marked the official opening of the island. The unique private island spot was designed as part of MSC Cruises’ commitment to preserving the environment. Loren loves the Caribbean for its natural beauty and sandy beaches. Beginning in December of 2022, MSC Cruises will offer sailings to Ocean Cay and the Caribbean onboard their newest ship, MSC Seascape.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Home to some of the most beautiful architecture in the world and breathtaking elaborate palaces, Dubai is a stunning destination filled with tons of immersive experiences for guests of all ages to enjoy. Dubai was the location for the naming ceremony of MSC Virtuosa, where godmother, Sophia Loren, cut the ribbon to welcome guests aboard the new ship.

The Greek Islands: The Greek islands are filled with history, cultural heritage, and breathtaking landscapes & beaches. Sophia Loren contributed to the popularity of the Greek Island, Hydra, in the 1950s when she fell in love with the island while working on a film there.

Copenhagen, Denmark: Another popular filming location for Loren, Copenhagen has both a city atmosphere along with relaxing beaches. Guests can experience the unique art and history of the city while visiting its must-see spots. Some excursions included from MSC Cruises while in Copenhagen include visiting landscaped gardens, castes, and outdoor concerts. Guests can visit Copenhagen with a variety of Northern European sailings offered by MSC Cruises.

Naples, Italy: Sophia Loren actually grew up in Naples, Italy so it’s obvious this tourist hotspot would make her list! Italian culture can be found in every corner of this city and has something for the whole family. MSC Cruises’ Mediterranean voyages even offer guests excursions to Pompeii- the site of the historic eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

