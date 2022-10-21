Cruise Deal of the Week – October 21, 2022

Happy Friday Cruisers!

MSC Cruises has had quite a busy year so far with the return of their entire fleet back at sea this past summer and plans for their largest-ever U.S. presence for this upcoming Winter cruise season.

Today, we have a deal from MSC Cruises that you definitely do not want to miss!

7-DAY CARIBBEAN WESTERN CRUISE FROM MSC CRUISES DEPARTING JANUARY 22, 2023

Passengers will board the enormous MSC Meraviglia for this once-in-a-lifetime trip. MSC Meraviglia can accommodate more than 5,000 guests. The ship is filled with gourmet dining experiences and high-tech entertainment. MSC Meraviglia also features new panoramic areas, an original ocean-view lounge, a double deck inside-promenade with an LED dome, and an amusement area connected to an unbelievable outdoor water park. One of the best perks guests can enjoy while cruising on MSC Meraviglia is the late-night/overnight stays at MSC Cruises’ exclusive private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.

The ship has world-class entertainment fit for the whole family including one of the most complex and exciting water parks at sea, Polar Aquapark. The aquapark includes three twisting slides, a “Himalayan Bridge,” and tons of pools and activities for all ages. The ship also has tons of shows and entertainment, including Rock Circus & House of Houdini performances. Every cruise also offers at least 6 different shows in the Broadway Theatre, talent shows & interactive games at the TV Studio & Bar, and dancing at the Attic Club. MSC Meraviglia is sports-friendly with its large and spacious Sportplex, where guests can play basketball, tennis, and much more. The large-capacity vessel also includes a two-car racing virtual head-to-head simulator, a full-size bowling alley, and baby, junior & teen clubs.

Passengers will depart from Port Canaveral on Sunday, January 22 at 6:00 PM. On Monday, the ship will arrive in the Bahamas, stop in Nassau at 12:00 PM, and have most of the day to explore at their leisure or choose from a ton of guided excursions. Passengers will head back to the boat for a 7:00 PM departure. On Tuesday, the boat will dock in Ocean Cay, MSC Cruises’ exclusive private island, for an early morning at 7:00 AM and have until 5:00 PM to explore all the island has to offer. The following day will be spent cruising on the water and is the perfect day for guests to take in all the amenities that MSC Meraviglia has to offer. On Thursday, the boat will stop in Belize City at 10:00 AM and guests have until 5:00 PM to explore the breathtaking city. On Friday, guests will arrive in Cozumel at 8:00 AM and have until 3:00 PM to either explore by themselves or choose from guided tours or excursions. Saturday is another day of cruising on the water, which is another great opportunity for guests to check out all the amazing activities the ship has to offer. On Sunday, January 29, the boat will arrive back in Port Canaveral at 7:00 AM.

Guests have the following lodging options while aboard MSC Meraviglia:

Inside Staterooms start at $298.00 per person

start at $298.00 per person Ocean View Staterooms start at $398.00 per person

start at $398.00 per person Balcony Staterooms start at $438.00 per person

start at $438.00 per person Suites start at $2,568.00 per person

On select sailings, guests may qualify for the ALL-IN promotion: free drinks and Wi-Fi while aboard, which is up to a $1,100 value. Guests may also be eligible for free balcony upgrades and up to $500 onboard credit, along with a kids sail free promotion—on select dates, kids 11 and under can sail free. MSC Cruises is also offering an Escape to Sea offer, special cruise-only rates for military & civil service passengers. Guests must call to book with the Escape to Sea promotion. Lastly, MSC Cruises is also offering a Sail Solo & Save promotion on select sailings for people looking to cruise alone!