This is Tel-Aviv’s Best Pre-and-Post Cruise Hotel
Along the balmy Eastern shores of the Mediterranean Sea, Tel-Aviv, Israel often plays backseat to Jerusalem or Bethlehem when it comes to tourism destinations, but the city is one that simply cannot be missed by travelers. Cruisers in particular should take note of Tel-Aviv as it’s warm weather, vibrant culture and location on the Mediterranean Sea make for a wonderful pre-or-post cruise stay to make your cruise vacation truly one to remember.
For those looking for the best of the best when it comes to their hotel in Tel-Aviv, The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya should be at the top of the list. Located in the prestigious Herzliya section of the city alongside miles of beach and the Herzliya Marina, The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya caters to cruise travelers and provides all the amenities and experiences guests have come to expect from one of the world’s premier luxury brands.
Why Stay at The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya Pre-or-Post Cruise
There are a number of reasons why staying at a top luxury hotel in Tel-Aviv can enhance your travel experience far beyond just a place to stay before or after you cruise to Israel. For one, the service, dining and amenities offered are world-class, making your vacation experience a far more memorable one.
The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya features a gorgeous rooftop pool area and sweeping views of the marina and Mediterranean Sea from both the standard rooms and suites. The beachside luxury hotel offers 5-star accommodations and one of Israel’s best kosher restaurants, Herbert Samuel. Many guests appreciate the local style which comes with the stay, such as turndown chocolates flavored with olive oil and za’atar and the Rooftop Bar’s signature tahini martini.
Relax at The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya Spa
Nothing beats a day at a premier spa before or after you cruise. The relaxation and pampering offered by The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya spa comes complete with five treatment rooms, a couple’s treatment room, dry and wet saunas, and a Turkish Hammam bath. The spa experience even features a sea view state-of-the-art Fitness-Center, rooftop pool and bar, and Relax Lounge where guests can unwind before and after their treatment of choice. Spa services include an extensive menu of Hydro-nourishing facial treatments, body scrubs and massages from skilled massage therapists.
The spa also partners with Christina Cosmeceuticals, Israel’s top skincare company, to offer treatments and products which enhance the guests experiences of relaxation, senses, energy and refinement during their spa visit.
Suites and Rooms at the The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya
Those who enjoy the ultimate comfort and service when staying at a hotel before or after their cruise will appreciate all the amenities offered in the room and suites at The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya. All accommodations boast luxury features like marble bathrooms, Asprey bath amenities, feather beds and pillows, bathrobes and slippers, Nespresso coffee machines in-room, large closets and ample space to store bags and clothing. 24-hour in-room dining is another feature cruisers will love, especially when they have a ship to catch or arrive at an off-hour due to their travel schedules.
Suites at The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya are a step above in terms of amenities and offerings. For those traveling with a group, the two bedroom Mediterranean suite or the two bedroom penthouse allow guests to stay with each other while still offering privacy and all the amenities found in a standard room. The Ritz-Carlton suite on the sixth floor even features a dry sauna, floor model telescope, dining room seating for 10 and a number of paintings and sculptures from local artists.
Those cruising to or from Israel should always extend their stay to experience all the culture, cuisine and relaxation found in this beautiful country on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. For those looking for the best of the best, The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya needs to be your pre-and-post cruise hotel in Tel-Aviv.
