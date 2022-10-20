This is Tel-Aviv’s Best Pre-and-Post Cruise Hotel

Suites and Rooms at the The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya

Those who enjoy the ultimate comfort and service when staying at a hotel before or after their cruise will appreciate all the amenities offered in the room and suites at The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya. All accommodations boast luxury features like marble bathrooms, Asprey bath amenities, feather beds and pillows, bathrobes and slippers, Nespresso coffee machines in-room, large closets and ample space to store bags and clothing. 24-hour in-room dining is another feature cruisers will love, especially when they have a ship to catch or arrive at an off-hour due to their travel schedules.

Suites at The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya are a step above in terms of amenities and offerings. For those traveling with a group, the two bedroom Mediterranean suite or the two bedroom penthouse allow guests to stay with each other while still offering privacy and all the amenities found in a standard room. The Ritz-Carlton suite on the sixth floor even features a dry sauna, floor model telescope, dining room seating for 10 and a number of paintings and sculptures from local artists.

Those cruising to or from Israel should always extend their stay to experience all the culture, cuisine and relaxation found in this beautiful country on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. For those looking for the best of the best, The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya needs to be your pre-and-post cruise hotel in Tel-Aviv.

Have you stayed at a Ritz-Carlton property before? Let us know in the comments!