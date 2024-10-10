Royal Caribbean Introduces Perfect Day Mexico

Royal Caribbean will launch Perfect Day Mexico in 2027 in Mahahual on the Caribbean coast, combining adventure and relaxation. The destination will feature a waterpark, pools, beaches, dining, and entertainment options. More details are coming soon!

“Perfect Day at CocoCay has been a gamechanger for both our guests and our business. With travelers prioritizing unique experiences and destinations driving their booking decisions, we’re excited to expand our Perfect Day Collection by creating Perfect Day Mexico to super serve guests who want to explore the Western Caribbean,” added Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “Our momentum for reimagining the ultimate vacation experience for guests of all ages continues as we help guests turn the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations across our brands.”

ABOUT PERFECT DAY MEXICO

The new Perfect Day will be a sustainable destination that reinforces Royal Caribbean’s partnership with the local community, drawing vacationers to Mexico for years to come. It aligns with the Royal Caribbean Group’s SEA the Future commitment to deliver vacation experiences while protecting the planet and supporting local communities.

“Since the introduction of Perfect Day at CocoCay in 2019, our top-rated destination, the memories made by millions have paved the way for the unbelievable experience that will be Perfect Day Mexico,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. “Destinations are a big part of why families and adventurers vacation with Royal Caribbean, and in collaboration with Mexico’s state of Quintana Roo, we are unlocking new and unparalleled ways to make memories in a destination known and loved for its natural beauty, warm culture and prime location. We look forward to revealing more soon.”

Perfect Day Mexico will launch in 2027, expanding Royal Caribbean’s destination experiences, which include Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas. Upcoming developments include Hideaway Beach (opening January 2024), Royal Beach Club Paradise Island (2025), Royal Beach Club Cozumel (2026), and offerings in Labadee, Haiti. Travelers will have more options for their ideal vacation across The Bahamas and the Caribbean.

“We are very excited that Royal Caribbean has decided to invest in Mahahual, a land of opportunity and hard-working people. Under the framework of the Well Being and Development Accord and the new era of tourism, my administration is looking forward to working very closely with the company to ensure a sustainable destination that brings shared prosperity to the region and that our local communities are part of this historic investment. I am sure that guests will be marveled by the beauties that southern Quintana Roo has to offer but most importantly, the kindness of our people,” said Mara Lezama, governor of the state of Quintana Roo, Mexico.

More details about Perfect Day Mexico will be revealed in the coming months!

Are you excited to learn more about Perfect Day Mexico? Let us know in the comments!