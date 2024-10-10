Chef Thierry Marx Joins Explora Journeys for Chef Invité Series

Explora Journeys has launched its Chef Invité Series featuring multi-Michelin-starred Chef Thierry Marx!

Set sail aboard EXPLORA II on an 11-night Caribbean cruise from Miami, where Chef Marx, invited by Head of Culinary Franck Garanger, will craft an exclusive dining experience for guests.

“Chef Marx and I have known each other for numerous years now, both growing up as the sons of bakers. We have honed our craft over countless years and in various locations,” said Franck Garanger, Head of Culinary, Explora Journeys. “I am delighted that we will be reunited on this journey, and have no doubt Thierry will surprise and delight with his culinary excellence.”

ABOUT THE DINING EXPERIENCE

Guests will enjoy a culinary experience with Chef Thierry Marx, participating in cooking workshops and exclusive private dinners.

In Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, they will tour local markets with the chef, who will share tips on selecting local ingredients.

In Antigua, guests will visit a local herb and vegetable producer for tastings and a well-known fisherman’s dock for fresh fish and lobster.

The chef will demonstrate seafood selection techniques and share stories about the island’s maritime culture.

The cruise will also feature a panel discussion with Thierry Marx.

This series will be available on EXPLORA I and II.

“When friendship and gastronomy come together, you can create remarkable dishes and accomplish extraordinary things,” said Chef Thierry Marx.

Will you sail with Chef Thierry Marx to enjoy the exclusive dining experience? Let us know in the comments!