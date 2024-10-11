Seabourn Reveals 2026 Voyages

Seabourn has unveiled its 2026 itineraries for the Seabourn Ovation, Encore, Quest, and Sojourn.

The itineraries will cover the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Alaska, British Columbia, Japan, and Canada & New England from March to December, featuring over 200 destinations in nearly 40 countries across more than 50 itineraries. Two voyages will offer opportunities to view the total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026.

“Our new 2026 voyages were thoughtfully, well curated with our guests in mind, featuring a great combination of Seabourn all-time favorites along with many new unique experiences,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “With our private, yacht-like atmosphere, a personalized array of guest services, and captivating itineraries featuring boutique ports, there’s no better place to explore the world than on an ultra-luxury Seabourn ship. We invite our guests to join us and experience the best ultra-luxury travel experience at sea while exploring the world.”

ABOUT THE ITINERARIES

In 2026, Seabourn will offer 7——to 21-day itineraries exploring popular and lesser-known ports. Seabourn Quest and Seabourn Sojourn will sail the Mediterranean from June to November.

Seabourn Ovation will visit the British Isles, Iceland, and the Norwegian Fjords before heading to Canada and New England.

Seabourn Encore will spend the summer in Alaska with seven-day itineraries and will also operate sailings in Japan during cherry blossom and fall foliage seasons.

Seabourn Ovation will have two Southern Caribbean sailings from Barbados to St. Maarten in late March.

ITINERARY HIGHLIGHTS

Mediterranean

Seabourn Quest and Seabourn Sojourn will offer an intimate experience in the Mediterranean, visiting 84 ports in 15 countries.

Seabourn Sojourn will operate 10-day itineraries in the Western Mediterranean, including a special sailing from Barcelona on August 7, 2026, featuring a view of the total solar eclipse on August 12.

Seabourn Quest will visit 60 ports, including Ceuta, Spain, and conduct seven-day voyages between Dubrovnik, Venice, Istanbul, and Athens. These itineraries can be combined for longer voyages.

Both ships will feature unique events, including an “Evening at Ephesus” concert and “Marina Day” with water sports. Some itineraries include “Shopping with the Chef” experiences in various ports.

Northern Europe

Guests can explore Norway, Iceland, and the British Isles aboard Seabourn Ovation, visiting over 70 destinations across 18 countries on voyages ranging from seven to 22 days. Highlights include colorful towns, historic Scottish castles, and Norway’s stunning fjords.

Seabourn Ovation will embark on two 14-day cruises to the North Cape, departing on May 16 and June 13, 2026. The June departure will coincide with Midsummer, allowing guests to experience the Midnight Sun. The ship will also offer 14-day “Jewels of the British Isles” voyages from Dover, featuring key destinations like Belfast and Edinburgh, alongside smaller ports like Oban and Fishguard.

On August 8, 2026, the ship will sail on a 14-day “West Ireland Gems & Solar Eclipse” voyage from Dover to Reykjavik. This journey will include stops in Western Ireland, such as Galway and Killybegs. On August 12, the ship will also offer a special viewing of the total solar eclipse and a Seabourn Conversations program featuring Jane A Green of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Following the eclipse voyage, Seabourn Ovation will depart on August 22, 2026, for a 22-day “Fire & Ice Passage” from Iceland to Greenland and Atlantic Canada, concluding in New York City during the fall season.

Japan, Asia & North Pacific Crossings

From March to September 2026, Seabourn Encore will sail seven itineraries, visiting 30 destinations across six countries. The spring season features three 14-day roundtrip voyages from Yokohama (Tokyo) during cherry blossom season, with overnight stays in Kobe, Maizuru, or Nagasaki.

Starting in October 2026, the ship will operate three 12-day voyages between Yokohama and Osaka, highlighting autumn foliage. These voyages will include maiden calls to Sokcho, South Korea, Beppu, Hososhima, and Toba in Japan, alongside exclusive “Shopping with the Chef” experiences.

Additionally, Seabourn Encore will offer 18- and 21-day Pacific Passage voyages between Japan and Alaska in April and September 2026.

Alaska & British Columbia

Seabourn Encore will sail to Alaska and British Columbia in the summer of 2026, offering 27 departures from Vancouver or Juneau between May and September. Cruises range from seven to 15 days and visit 17 destinations, including Sitka, Wrangell, Klawock, and Glacier Bay National Park. Guests can enjoy immersive experiences through the Ventures program and will receive a complimentary Helly Hansen jacket. Onboard, the ship features all-suite accommodations, The Retreat, Seabourn’s Sushi restaurant, and outdoor dining at Solis.

Canada & New England

After its Northern Europe season, Seabourn Ovation will sail to Canada and New England from September to October 2026 to showcase breathtaking fall foliage. The itinerary includes five departures along the St. Lawrence River, featuring charming coastal communities and Quebecois towns, with overnight stays in select locations.

Cruises include three 12-day Canada & New England Fall Foliage trips between Montreal and New York, featuring two full days in Quebec City and a Bar Harbor, Maine stop. Additional routes consist of a 12-day Newfoundland & Gulf of St. Lawrence cruise with an overnight in St. John’s, Newfoundland, and a 13-day Atlantic Coast voyage from Montreal to Miami with an overnight in Boston.

