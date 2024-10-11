Christian Siriano to Headline Cunard’s Transatlantic Fashion Week

Cunard has announced that fashion icon Christian Siriano will headline its Transatlantic Fashion Week in 2025!

Since launching his brand in 2008, Siriano has established himself as a leading figure in fashion after studying under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: “Christian Siriano is a true visionary, and we are delighted to have him lead our 2025 Transatlantic Fashion Week. His bold old-school glamour mirrors Cunard’s own blend of timeless elegance and modern luxury. Our Fashion Week voyages have become must-attend events, attracting celebrated designers from around the world, and there’s no better venue for such an occasion than Queen Mary 2 – the world’s most glamourous ocean liner.”

ABOUT SIRIANO

Christian Siriano, celebrated for his designs worn by stars like Lady Gaga, Oprah, and Michelle Obama, will headline the Transatlantic Fashion Week voyage aboard Queen Mary 2 from October 31 to November 7.

To mark his brand’s 15-year anniversary, he will unveil archival highlights in an exclusive runway show in the Queens Room.

He will host an intimate Q&A session in the Royal Court Theatre.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet him during book signings throughout the seven-night journey.

Christian Siriano added: “It’s a wonderful opportunity to be part of Cunard’s iconic Transatlantic Fashion Week and I am excited to headline next year’s voyage. What a unique way to showcase my designs that celebrate both the heritage of fashion as well as its future. I can’t wait to show guests on board a fabulous and once-in-a-lifetime experience!”

ABOUT TRANSATLANTIC FASHION WEEK

Cunard’s Transatlantic Fashion Week, launched in 2016 on Queen Mary 2 by Gail Sackloff OBE, features iconic figures and notable designers, including past headliners like Dame Zandra Rhodes and Julien Macdonald.

The fifth edition, in 2025, will take place aboard Cunard’s flagship, with additional fashion experts to be announced later. Prices for a Britannia Balcony stateroom begin at $2,738 per person.

Will you be joining Christian Siriano aboard Queen Mary 2 for Cunard’s Transatlantic Fashion Week? Let us know in the comments!