International Dining in Istanbul

If you think Turkish food is limited to kebabs, think again. Istanbul, the former Ottoman capital, has long been home to peoples from different cultural and ethnic backgrounds. The 21st century has welcomed even more newcomers, so now there’s a wide range of delectable dining establishments to enjoy.

Like Il Cortile Ristorante Pizzeria near Galata Tower in Beyoğlu, where they serve Italian in a former French elementary school designed by an architect of Swiss origin. When completed in 1842, Italian Dominican priests taught Christian, Jewish, and Muslim students with French as the language of instruction. The building was the work of Gaspare Trajano Fossati, best known for the Church of St Esprit in Şişli and repairs to the Hagia Sophia.

Today, crisp pizzas topped with fresh ingredients are only one of the tempting options available. Carpaccio heads the antipasti while handmade pastas such as fettuccine with lemon and shrimp vie for attention with stand-out Ligurian Genoese-style porcini mushrooms or casseroled salted sea bass. Tickle your tastebuds with a cocktail as you drink in the atmosphere, too. Abstract sculptural pieces emphasize the architectural order of tightly packed exposed brick walls, some of which were part of the original 14th-century Genoese fortifications.

The prestigious Gault and Millau awarded the restaurant a Toque in 2024 so whether you want to dine inside or in il cortile, the courtyard, bookings are essential.

Expand your horizons at Banyan Restaurant with Bosphorus views and sultry beats from the inhouse DJ on weekends. Their Michelin Guide-worthy menu brings a taste of the East to Ortaköy — east and southeastern Asia and Turkey that is. Antioch-born chef Fikret Demirağ melds the fiery heat of Antakya with the subtle nuance of the Orient, coming up with innovative combinations that cater to all the senses.

The Asian-Turkish cocktail tasting menu includes pairings such as a spicy gin-and-jalapeño cocktail with Seared Salmon Sashimi in pomegranate teriyaki. Kimchi aioli and wild oregano fuse in Harbiye Chicken Sliders for mains, and Miso Irmik elevates a traditional Turkish almond-and-semolina dessert to a sublime experience, served with miso butter and vanilla ice cream.

As the name suggests, the Art Nouveau Ravouna 1906 Coffee and Bar in Beyoğlu was built in the early 20th century. It was designed in 1894 as a shop and home for an Italian family by Constantinos R. Kyriakides, an Istanbul-born Greek (an ethnicity known as Rum). Italians Giuseppe and Alfredo Michelini provided the capital. Work started in 1901, with fellow Rum and architect Alexandre Demitrios Neocosmos creating the burnished wooden cabinets still used in the bar. They were crafted to display antiques sold in .…

By Lisa Morrow

