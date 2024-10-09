Regent’s Reunion Cruise Returns

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced its first Reunion Cruise in six years. Departing aboard the Seven Seas Mariner, this event invites loyal guests and newcomers to experience the luxury Regent has offered for over thirty years.

The seven-night Rhythms Under The Sun voyage will depart from Miami, Florida, on December 11, 2024. This itinerary includes stops in Roatan, Honduras; Harvest Caye, Belize; Cozumel, Mexico; and Key West, Florida, before returning to Miami.

During dinners, cocktail parties, and excursions, guests will meet retired Regent crew members, including Captain John McNeil, General Manager Davor Josipovic, and Cruise Directors Jamie and Dana Logan.

Regent has arranged exclusive shore excursions and tailored onboard activities, including themed trivia and special events, to celebrate this milestone sailing.

The voyage will feature past guests who have reached the Seven Seas Society’s Commodore level, having sailed with Regent for over 2,000 nights.

The Reunion Cruise will feature Regent’s all-inclusive luxury experience.

Passengers can enjoy unlimited shore excursions that showcase the Caribbean’s culture and scenery.

Onboard amenities include access to specialty restaurants offering exquisite dining options.

Guests can indulge in premium beverages throughout the cruise.

World-class entertainment will be available for all passengers.

Unlimited Wi-Fi will keep guests connected during their journey.

Complimentary valet laundry service will be provided for added convenience.

Guests will receive prepaid gratuities.

Concierge-level suites and above will enjoy an indulgent one-night pre-cruise hotel package.

Guests can enhance their Regent experience with Ultimate All-Inclusive Fares, which include roundtrip flights with flexible air class options, transfers between the airport and ship, and exclusive Blacklane private chauffeur service.

“This Reunion Cruise represents a convergence of Regent’s past and its bright future,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “It offers our esteemed guests an extraordinary opportunity to reconnect with cherished Regent personalities and fellow travelers, all while reveling in the unmatched luxury for which our brand is celebrated. This voyage embodies our unwavering commitment to crafting unforgettable moments and fostering a sense of community among our global family of discerning travelers.”

Prices for the Rhythms of The Seas Reunion Cruise start at $4,299 per guest. Some experiences may incur additional costs and have limited availability. For more information, visit the Regent website!

