MSC Cruises to Expand GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Entertainment Fleetwide

MSC Cruises is expanding its GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS entertainment program to its entire fleet, giving thrill-seekers more chances to set records. Since launching the program on MSC Seascape and MSC World Europa in March last year, guests have been able to break official records through various activities. The program is currently available on 12 ships and will be introduced across the rest of the fleet within the next year.

MORE ABOUT THE PROGRAM

While at sea, guests can participate in record-breaking activities and audition for the evening show, where finalists showcase their talents to become the next record holder. New record breakers are verified by a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Official Adjudicator and receive a certificate for bragging rights. This program is available on 12 ships worldwide, including MSC World Europa, MSC Euribia, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Grandiosa, MSC Virtuosa, MSC Seashore, MSC Seascape, MSC Divina, MSC Magnifica, MSC Bellissima, MSC Seaside, and MSC Splendida.

Steve Leatham, VP of Entertainment at MSC Cruises, said: “The program has been hugely popular among guests, both adults and children alike. To date, MSC Cruises guests and crew have broken 30 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS. From being the fastest to pull 100 meters of rope (about the length of a football field), to being the quickest to complete 20 chair rotations in under 21 seconds, or putting the most socks on one foot in under 30 seconds, guests have attained record-breaking glory in a variety of quirky ways. We’re excited to be able to offer these activities on more of our ships for guests of all ages to enjoy. The extended partnership is part of MSC Cruises’ broader strategy to further elevate their onboard immersive entertainment programs and provide carefully crafted entertainment for guests of all tastes.”

Matteo Mancini, Senior Manager of Family Entertainment, said: “Guinness World Records exemplifies the kind of successful activities we offer on MSC Cruises’ ships, engaging the entire family. It’s heartwarming to see all ages come together to compete and play. On our ships, everyone can be a star, and Guinness World Records now is not only in the book or in the TV show but has become an unmissable onboard live experience for all.”

Click here to learn more about MSC Cruises’ partnership with Guinness World Records.