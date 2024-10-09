Cunard Unveils New Voyages for 2026 and 2027

Cunard has announced a new program of voyages from October 2026 to April 2027, featuring over 40 itineraries aboard its flagship, Queen Mary 2, the newest Queen Anne, and the Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth.

The new itineraries feature 101 destinations across 57 countries, including 62 UNESCO World Heritage sites. With 22 overnight port calls and 26 late-evening departures, guests will have ample opportunities to explore. Notably, the program includes maiden calls for the fleet in Ferrol, Spain, and Acajutla, El Salvador, both aboard Queen Victoria.

Cunard World Club members can book early, starting at 5 AM PDT on October 16, 2024, before bookings open to the public at 5 AM PDT on October 17, 2024.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: “We are hugely excited to reveal our exciting new program from October 2026 to April 2027, offering exceptional choice for every traveler. Whether you’re soaking up the excitement in Rio during Carnival or toasting New Year’s Eve in Amsterdam, Cunard’s voyages allow you to explore the world in unparalleled luxury.”

Queen Anne

Queen Anne, Cunard’s newest ship, will make her maiden call to South America on a 56-night South America Discovery voyage, departing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale with an overnight stay in Rio de Janeiro. She will also debut in Casablanca, Morocco, and Bridgetown, Barbados.

Queen Mary 2

Queen Mary 2‘s new voyages include a tour of Santiago de Compostela from El Ferrol and an overnight stop in Mindelo, Cape Verde. Guests can enjoy Caribbean beaches in December or experience Transatlantic Crossings.

Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria will sail a 109-night World Voyage beginning January 2027, visiting Hong Kong, Sydney, and Cape Town, with maiden calls in Dakar, Senegal, and Durban, South Africa.

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth will offer a Caribbean program from Miami in late 2026 and into 2027, featuring seven-, nine-, and 14-night voyages to Curacao, Antigua, and Florida’s Everglades.

Early Booking Benefits

Guests who book Cunard’s new voyages from October 16, 2024, to March 27, 2025, will receive the following benefits:

For voyages up to 88 nights: On-Board Credit.

For Full World Cruises (89 nights or longer): On-Board Credit, pre-and post-cruise transfers, hotel discount, champagne breakfast, Captain’s Wine Collection, and air credit.

Will you be sailing with Cunard in 2026 and 2027? Let us know in the comments!