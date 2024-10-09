Oceania Cruises Unveils The Crêperie on Allura

Oceania Cruises has announced details of its new culinary venue, the Crêperie, set to debut on Allura in July 2025!

Located next to Baristas, the cruise line’s signature coffee bar, the Crêperie will serve a variety of French crêpes, Brussels waffles, bubble waffles, and Italian ice cream sundaes from mid-morning until afternoon.

ABOUT Crêperie

Executive Culinary Directors and Master Chefs of France, Alex Quaretti and Eric Barale, have created over 20 recipes for the menu, including the classic crêpe Suzette and Brussels waffles topped with fresh bananas, salted caramel sauce, and whipped cream. Guests will also have the option to customize their own sweet treats, offering numerous combinations.

“Allura, our eighth elegant small ship, represents the next step in Oceania Cruises’ evolution and a new way of exploring the world. Food is at the heart of everything we do at Oceania Cruises; The Finest Cuisine at Sea® is not just a tagline, it’s a philosophy which drives our whole business,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “However, finest does not always mean the fanciest – and our more relaxed, yet still refined, culinary venues, such as the beautiful new Crêperie aboard Allura, is a perfect example of this. With this addition on board Allura, our guests have never had more choice in what to eat and when – and of course all our dining venues on board are included for all guests free of charge.”

Chef Alex Quaretti added: “We cannot wait for Allura to join the fleet, and the new Crêperie concept is a great addition to our onboard culinary venues. Located next to Baristas and just around the corner from the very popular Bakery, the new Crêperie completes this sociable and temptingly delicious corner of the ship.

Chefs Alex and Eric are finalizing menu developments for Allura and other culinary initiatives to be introduced across the eight-ship fleet next year. More announcements are expected in the coming months.

The Crêperie will be the 12th dining venue on Allura, joining the following:

The Grand Dining Room: Offers Jacques Pepin’s French classics, global dishes, and a four-course food and wine pairing option.

The Terrace Café: Features international cuisine with seaside views.

Polo Grill: A classic steakhouse.

Toscana: Specializes in Italian cuisine.

Red Ginger: Serves pan-Asian dishes.

Ember: Offers modern twists on American classics.

Aquamar Kitchen: Focuses on wellness-inspired cuisine with a touch of indulgence.

Waves Grill: By day, it serves poolside gourmet sandwiches and burgers and turns into an al fresco pizzeria at night.

The Bakery at Baristas: Features freshly baked French and Italian pastries.

Afternoon Tea at Horizons: A daily tea service at 4 PM.

Privée: A private dining experience for special occasions.

ABOUT ALLURA

Allura is Oceania Cruises’ eighth ship and the second in the 1,200-guest Allura Class, following Vista, launched in May 2023.

The ship has an 800-member crew serving 1,200 guests, with one chef for every ten guests and five complimentary specialty dining venues, including Ember and Aquamar Kitchen.

She features standard staterooms of 291 square feet, various small group shore excursions, and onboard activities like art classes and guest speakers.

Guests can explore the Culinary Center for cooking classes and a library with floor-to-ceiling glass walls.

Your World Included

Every guest on Oceania Cruises benefits from Your World Included, which offers a selection of included amenities: dining at all gourmet specialty restaurants and the Crêperie; sodas, juices, specialty coffees, and teas; still and sparkling Vero Water; unlimited Starlink WiFi; in-room dining; smoothies, gelato, and artisan ice cream; group fitness classes; laundry services; and gratuities for stateroom attendants, butlers, and dining staff.

“I know our guests will be delighted by the range of delicious fluffy waffles, delicate crêpes, and myriad flavors of Italian ice cream served in a bubble waffle wrap, cone or bowl – the challenge will be choosing which toppings. Among my personal favorites is the French crêpe with Nutella and whipped cream – it reminds me of being taught how to cook the perfect crêpe by my grandmother when I was growing up.”