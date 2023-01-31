fbpx
January 31, 2023

Royal Caribbean International Premieres “Making An Icon: Creating Surfside”

Today, Royal Caribbean International premieres “Making an Icon: Creating Surfside,” Royal Caribbean’s video series that takes guests behind the scenes on delivering the world’s best vacation in 2024.

ABOUT “mAKING AN ICON” EPISODE 5

  • In this episode, guests can find out why and how the cruise line brings to life its first signature neighborhood designed for young families.
  • Learn more about Surfside, the ultimate stay-all-day destination, Baby Bay, and Splashaway Bay, splash zones for kids to have fun, while parents enjoy the best ocean views at the Water’s Edge pool.
  • Surfside Eatery, a family buffet; The Lemon Post, a bar for the whole family; Surfside Bites, quick bites in between adventures; and Pier 7, all-day brunch.
  • Three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse with direct access to Surfside from its private patio.

