Today, Royal Caribbean International premieres “Making an Icon: Creating Surfside,” Royal Caribbean’s video series that takes guests behind the scenes on delivering the world’s best vacation in 2024.

In this episode, guests can find out why and how the cruise line brings to life its first signature neighborhood designed for young families.

Learn more about Surfside, the ultimate stay-all-day destination, Baby Bay, and Splashaway Bay, splash zones for kids to have fun, while parents enjoy the best ocean views at the Water’s Edge pool.

Surfside Eatery, a family buffet; The Lemon Post, a bar for the whole family; Surfside Bites, quick bites in between adventures; and Pier 7, all-day brunch.