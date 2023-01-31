January 31, 2023 Julie Rosner
Greek Cuisine Cooking tiPS wITH wINDSTAR cRUISES
Join Bill Panoff, CEO of Porthole Cruise and Travel, and Joseph Kalynuik, Windstar Cruises’ Executive Chef, for a Greek cuisine cooking demo!
Chef Joseph has 43 years of culinary experience. He gives guests cooking lessons aboard Windstar cruises, teaching how simplistic cooking cultural foods can be. Learn more about Chef Joseph’s cooking technique and Windstar Cruises’ onboard cooking demos below.
Let us know your comments!