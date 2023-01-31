fbpx
Greek Cuisine Cooking tiPS wITH wINDSTAR cRUISES

Join Bill Panoff, CEO of Porthole Cruise and Travel, and Joseph Kalynuik, Windstar Cruises’ Executive Chef, for a Greek cuisine cooking demo!

Chef Joseph has 43 years of culinary experience. He gives guests cooking lessons aboard Windstar cruises, teaching how simplistic cooking cultural foods can be. Learn more about Chef Joseph’s cooking technique and Windstar Cruises’ onboard cooking demos below.

 

 

Julie Rosner is the SEO & Content Strategist for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

